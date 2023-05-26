RPF constable averts tragedy, saves woman from falling under moving train

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) is always vigilant in assisting passengers in various situations. Their prompt thinking and actions have frequently saved lives. Now, another such instance where a RPF constable helped save woman's life has taken over social media. The incident took place at Ganjbasoda railway station in Madhya Pradesh. RPF constable saves life of a woman.(Instagram/@RPF_INDIA)

"Constable Dhirendra Singh, posted at Ganjbasoda railway station, saved a woman passenger boarding a moving train from falling between the platform and the train. Passengers, please do not try to board or deboard a moving train, your small mistake can cause a big accident," wrote RPF as they shared the video on Twitter.

Watch the video below:

