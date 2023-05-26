Home / Trending / RPF constable averts tragedy, saves woman from falling under moving train

RPF constable averts tragedy, saves woman from falling under moving train

ByVrinda Jain
May 26, 2023 03:20 PM IST

A RPF constable helped save a woman's life who was about to fall under a moving train. Watch the video inside.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) is always vigilant in assisting passengers in various situations. Their prompt thinking and actions have frequently saved lives. Now, another such instance where a RPF constable helped save woman's life has taken over social media. The incident took place at Ganjbasoda railway station in Madhya Pradesh.

RPF constable saves life of a woman.(Instagram/@RPF_INDIA)
RPF constable saves life of a woman.(Instagram/@RPF_INDIA)

Also Read: Passenger trying to catch moving train at Bandra terminus falls, saved by RPF constable

"Constable Dhirendra Singh, posted at Ganjbasoda railway station, saved a woman passenger boarding a moving train from falling between the platform and the train. Passengers, please do not try to board or deboard a moving train, your small mistake can cause a big accident," wrote RPF as they shared the video on Twitter.

Watch the video below:

This video was shared just a few days ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 16,000 time. More than 700 people have also liked the video. Several have also shared comments on it.

Check out a few reaction below:

An individual wrote, "Very good work by RPF personnel. Thanks." A second shared, "Great work, proud of you." A third added, "Good work done." "Excellent," expressed a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rpf train madhya pradesh + 1 more
rpf train madhya pradesh
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out