Madhya Pradesh Board MPBSE 10th Result 2023 out at mpresults.nic.in, direct link

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education announced MP Board Result 2023 on May 21. Candidates can download the result from the official website at mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in. MP board results 2023 live updates. Madhya Pradesh Board MPBSE 10th Result 2023 out, direct link (Harvinder Singh/ HT)

Every year around 18 lakh candidates appear for Class 10, 12 exams in the state. The Class 10 board exams in the state were conducted from March 1 to March 27, 2023. The duration of the examination is 3 hours.

MP Board class 10th result 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official site of MPBSE.

Click on MP Board Result 2023 Class 10 or Class 12 link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.