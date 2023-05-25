Home / Education / Board Exams / Madhya Pradesh Board MPBSE 10th Result 2023 out at mpresults.nic.in, direct link

Madhya Pradesh Board MPBSE 10th Result 2023 out at mpresults.nic.in, direct link

ByHT Education Desk
May 25, 2023 12:40 PM IST

MP board result 2023: Students can check their marks online at mpresults.nic.in. Direct link given inside.

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education announced MP Board Result 2023 on May 21. Candidates can download the result from the official website at mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in. MP board results 2023 live updates.

Madhya Pradesh Board MPBSE 10th Result 2023 out, direct link (Harvinder Singh/ HT)
Madhya Pradesh Board MPBSE 10th Result 2023 out, direct link (Harvinder Singh/ HT)

MP board 10th result 2023 on official site

MP board 10th result 2023 on HT portal

Every year around 18 lakh candidates appear for Class 10, 12 exams in the state. The Class 10 board exams in the state were conducted from March 1 to March 27, 2023. The duration of the examination is 3 hours.

MP Board class 10th result 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official site of MPBSE.

Click on MP Board Result 2023 Class 10 or Class 12 link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mp board board exam result
mp board board exam result
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out