MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live: MPBSE Class 10, 12 results tomorrow at mpresults.nic.in

Updated on May 24, 2023 06:57 PM IST

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live Updates:  MPBSE results will be announced on May 25, 2023. Follow the blog for latest updates.

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live Updates
MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live Updates
ByHT Education Desk
MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will declare MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 on May 25, 2023. MPBSE Class 10, 12 results will be announced at 12.30 pm. Candidates who have appeared for MP Board 10th, 12th board examination can check the results through the official site of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in and also on mpresults.nic.in.

The MP Board Class 10 and 12 exams in the state were conducted in March 2023. The Class 10 board exams in the state were conducted from March 1 to March 27, 2023. The exam lasted for three hours. The Class 12 board exam began on March 2 and ended on April 1 of 2023.

This year around 18 lakh candidates have registered themselves for Class 10, 12 board examination in the state. Follow the blog for latest updates on result, direct link, toppers, pass percentage and other details.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 24, 2023 07:27 PM IST

    MPBSE 10th result 2023: Where to check scores 

    The scores can be checked by candidates on the official site of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in and also on mpresults.nic.in.

  • May 24, 2023 07:22 PM IST

    MP board result 2023: Around 18 lakh candidates waiting 

    MP board result 2023 will be declared on May 25, 2023 at 12.30 pm. Both Class 10, 12 results will be declared tomorrow. Around 18 lakh candidates have appeared for the board examination this year in the state. 

  • May 24, 2023 07:17 PM IST

    10th result MP board 2023: How to check 

    Visit the official site of MPBSE.

    Click on MP Board Result 2023 Class 10 or Class 12 link available on the home page.

    Enter the required details and click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • May 24, 2023 07:12 PM IST

    MP board result date 2023

    Date: May 25

    Time: 12.30 pm

  • May 24, 2023 07:07 PM IST

    MP board 12th result 2023: List of websites 

    mpbse.nic.in

    mpresults.nic.in.

  • May 24, 2023 07:02 PM IST

    class 10th MP board result 2023: Exam dates 

    The Class 10 board exams in the state were conducted from March 1 to March 27, 2023. The exam lasted for three hours.

  • May 24, 2023 06:57 PM IST

    MP board result 2023 date

    MP board result 2023 date is May 25, 2023. The Class 10, 12 results will be available to candidates on the website of MP Results at mpresults.nic.in from 12.30 pm onwards. 

  • May 24, 2023 06:52 PM IST

    MP board class 10th result 2023: Where to check 

    Candidates who have appeared for MP Board 10th, 12th board examination can check the results through the official site of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in and also on mpresults.nic.in.

  • May 24, 2023 06:46 PM IST

    MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: Date and Time 

    Date: May 25, 2023

    Time: 12.30 pm 

