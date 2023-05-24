MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live: MPBSE Class 10, 12 results tomorrow at mpresults.nic.in

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will declare MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 on May 25, 2023. MPBSE Class 10, 12 results will be announced at 12.30 pm. Candidates who have appeared for MP Board 10th, 12th board examination can check the results through the official site of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in and also on mpresults.nic.in.

The MP Board Class 10 and 12 exams in the state were conducted in March 2023. The Class 10 board exams in the state were conducted from March 1 to March 27, 2023. The exam lasted for three hours. The Class 12 board exam began on March 2 and ended on April 1 of 2023.

This year around 18 lakh candidates have registered themselves for Class 10, 12 board examination in the state. Follow the blog for latest updates on result, direct link, toppers, pass percentage and other details.