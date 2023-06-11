RPF constable’s timely intervention saves man’s life at Purwa Medinipur railway station

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) is known for its unwavering dedication to ensuring passenger safety. Their remarkable acts of bravery and quick thinking in life-saving situations are frequently captured on video, garnering widespread attention and praise online. Now, another video highlighting the heroic efforts of an RPF constable whose timely action averted a tragedy and saved a man’s life has swiftly gained traction on social media. RPF constable pulling man away from the track at West Bengal’s Purwa Medinipur railway station. (Twitter/@RPF_INDIA)

“#RPF Lady Constable K Sumathi fearlessly pulled a person off the track, moments before a speeding train passed by at Purwa Medinipur railway station. Kudus to her commitment towards #passengersafety,” reads the caption written alongside the video shared on Twitter by RPF India.

The CCTV footage shows a man standing on the platform. As the video goes on, he gets down on the track and quickly lies down. Constable K Sumathi, who was on the other platform, noticed him and sprang into action. She pulls the man away from the track just moments before a speeding train whizzed by at West Bengal’s Purba Medinipur railway station. Towards the end, two other individuals promptly joined forces to assist her in the rescue effort.

Watch the video here:

The video, shared on June 8 on Twitter, has accumulated over 3.3 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. People lauded the RPF constable for her quick action.

Here’s what people have said about the video:

An individual commented, “Great effort, congratulations.” “Big salute to #RPF lady constable Ms K Sumathi. Hatts off,” added another. A third shared, “Salute to the officer.” “Well done,” expressed a fourth. A fifth wrote, “Appreciation for fearless action.”

