 Man’s attempt to board running train in Pune results in ‘near-fatal accident’, Railways staff saves him | Trending - Hindustan Times
Man’s attempt to board running train in Pune results in ‘near-fatal accident’, Railways staff saves him

ByArfa Javaid
Mar 29, 2024 01:41 PM IST

The video shows a passenger losing his grip and falling off a moving train in Pune. Soon, a Railways staff intervened and averted the tragedy.

Indian Railways have time and again urged passengers not to board or alight from running trains. However, people often ignore this advice and end up getting into trouble. Now, a video of a man trying to board a running train at a station in Pune was shared on social media by the official X handle of Pune Division, Central Railways. Thanks to the quick thinking and prompt of a Railways staff present on the platform, the man was saved from a ‘near-fatal accident’.

Railways staff present on the platform saving the passenger's life as other passengers run towards them to help. (X/@drmpune)
Railways staff present on the platform saving the passenger's life as other passengers run towards them to help. (X/@drmpune)

Read| RPF constable’s timely intervention saves man’s life at Purwa Medinipur railway station

“Amidst the hustle at Pune station, MSF staff Mr Digambar Desai’s quick action and bravery saved a passenger from a near-fatal accident on board train no. 11301 Udyan Express. A true testament to the dedication to passenger service,” wrote DRM Pune while sharing the video on X.

DRM Pune replied to their post and urged passengers to be careful while boarding and deboarding the trains. “Passengers are requested to avoid boarding or deboarding running trains. Your safety is our priority!”

Watch the video here:

The video, since being shared on March 28, has accumulated over 10,300 views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the video to praise the Railways staff for saving the life of the passenger.

Also Read| RPF constable averts tragedy, saves woman from falling under moving train

Check out how people reacted to this video here:

An X user wrote, “Prompt action taken by MSF Jawan Desai, sir, hat's off. Good job done by MSF.”

“Quick thinking and fast action. Salute,” added another.

A third commented, “Appreciate the prompt response from the brave official.”

“Brave. He saved a life. Please award him for his bravery,” expressed a fourth.

A fifth simply wrote, “Great job.”

“Do not risk your precious life and try to board a moving Express train,” chimed in a sixth.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

