Iran and Donald Trump trade sharp barbs as protests continue across the country. What we know so far

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Iran had proposed negotiations, days after he threatened to strike the Islamic Republic over its violent crackdown on anti-government protests that has left hundreds dead. Donald Trump comments on Iran’s proposal for negotiations as international concern grows over the crackdown on protesters. (AFP)

Trump said his administration was in talks to arrange a meeting with Tehran, while signalling that the United States could still take action if the situation worsens before talks begin.

“The meeting is being set up, but we may have to act because of what’s happening before the meeting. But a meeting is being set up. Iran called, they want to negotiate,” Trump was quoted by AFP as saying aboard Air Force One.

Iran had earlier warned that US and Israeli forces would be “legitimate targets” if Washington intervened to protect demonstrators, but it did not immediately respond to Trump’s latest remarks.

Tehran claims unrest is under control On Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi claimed that the situation in the country was “under total control” and said the protests had turned violent in order to provide an excuse for Trump to interfere in Iran’s internal affairs, according to Al Jazeera.

Araghchi provided no evidence to support the claim, even as activists reported widespread arrests and deaths during the unrest.

Deaths and arrests mount as protests continue Protests against Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, have continued for nearly two weeks, with authorities intensifying their crackdown on demonstrators. According to a US-based human rights news agency, at least 544 people have been killed so far, including 496 protesters and 48 members of the security forces. About 10,600 people have also been detained.

The Iranian government has not released any official casualty figures.

Canada voices support for protesters International reaction has continued to grow. On Monday, the Canadian government said it stood with the people of Iran and condemned the killing of demonstrators.

“The Iranian regime must halt its horrific repression and intimidation and respect the human rights of its citizens,” Canada said in a statement.

