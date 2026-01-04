Biden mocked as his old post on Trump, Nicolas Maduro resurfaces, ‘This did not age well’

Former President Joe Biden's old social media post regarding Donald Trump and Nicolas Maduro has once again drawn attention of netizens as US military captured the Venezuelan President and his spouse in an overnight operation on January 3. Joe Biden's old post criticizing Trump for admiring dictators resurfaces after US forces captured Venezuelan President Maduro.(AP and Reuters)

In a post on X, Biden stated that Trump ‘admired’ dictators like Maduro.

In 2020, Axios conducted an interview with Trump and reported that he was receptive to the notion of meeting with Maduro. “I would maybe think about that. ... Maduro would like to meet. And I'm never opposed to meetings — you know, rarely opposed to meetings,” Trump told the outlet at that time.

The outlet published their article on X, to which Biden responded, stating, 'Trump speaks “tough” regarding Venezuela, yet he holds admiration for “thugs and dictators like Nicolas Maduro.”

“As President, I will stand with the Venezuelan people and for democracy,” he added.

Biden's old tweet sparks buzz on social media

At present, Biden's tweet is prompting buzz on social media, with several people ridiculing him after US forces captured Maduro and his spouse on Saturday.

San Diego politician Amy Reichert reshared Biden's post and said, “This did not age well.”

The post garnered over one million views and received hundreds of comments, with users mocking Biden regarding his age.

Reacting to Reichert's post, one said, “Nothing about Biden aged well,” while another commented, “Joe isn't aging well either.”

Biden's original post has also garnered some mockery, with one user writing, “Oof,” and a second person saying, “Just checking here.”

Trump hails US forces ‘brilliant’ operation in Venezuela

The operation, which Trump described as “brilliant,” took place on Saturday when the Maduros were transported to the USS Iwo Jima assault ship for their journey to New York City.

Trump asserted that Maduro and his administration have colluded to inundate the US with illegal narcotics, and they will now be tried in the US on charges related to drug and weapon trafficking.

Maduro had previously been indicted in 2020, during Trump's first term as president, for the crime of importing cocaine into the US.

The couple will confront charges, following Trump's announcement that the US will temporarily oversee Venezuela.