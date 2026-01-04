Nicolas Maduro brazenly flashes peace sign as he arrives at notorious jail after dramatic capture | Watch

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro audaciously displayed a peace sign to officers upon his arrival at a notorious jail in New York. Nicolas Maduro is perp walked by DEA agents inside the headquarters of the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in lower Manhattan, New York, on January 3. (AFP)(HT_PRINT)

Maduro reached Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center – a facility that has previously accommodated disgraced rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs and a former British socialite and Epstein accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, – following his dramatic arrest.

On Saturday, Maduro arrived at a US military base, from where he was transported to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) offices in New York.

During a perp walk at the office, the Venezuelan dictator was recorded extending New Year greetings to the police.

He was charged with narco-terrorism and weapons offenses before being moved to the Brooklyn facility. Maduro has persistently refuted allegations that he leads a drug cartel.

The video features Maduro smirking while attempting to communicate in English as he wishes the officers a “good night”.

He then contemplates aloud in Spanish, “Es buenas noches, ¿no?” – which translates to, “That’s good night, right?” – before reiterating it in a more animated manner.

Maduro to be held at Brooklyn jail

Maduro is now set to be held at the infamous Brooklyn jail prior to his appearance before a judge in New York on a date that has yet to be disclosed.

This notorious facility previously housed cartel leader Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán before he received a life sentence.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, the elite special mission unit of the US military executed a daring operation to capture Maduro and his spouse.

Commandos from US special forces dismantled Venezuelan air defense systems as they stormed Maduro’s heavily fortified safe house.

US conducts Operation Absolute Resolve in Venezuela

Operation Absolute Resolve transpired under the veil of night when approximately 150 military aircraft, including fighter jets, bombers, and reconnaissance planes, launched from 20 military bases and Navy vessels.

In a rapid sequence of events, Caracas was shaken by explosions, accompanied by the roar of BlackHawk helicopters assaulting the city.

Maduro and his wife were forcibly removed from their bedroom within a fortified military compound after being captured by US special forces during a large-scale operation in Venezuela.

A blindfolded Maduro was photographed aboard the USS Iwo Jima – a massive aircraft carrier stationed in the Caribbean – as he was transported to New York.

He will now undergo a trial in New York.