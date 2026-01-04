‘Had his chance, until he didn’t’: White House mocks ‘captured’ Maduro with video recall | Watch

A day after Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were “captured” by the US forces and brought to New York, the White House shared a video mocking Maduro and giving a glimpse of how the operation was carried out. As Maduro's video plays, subtitles flash in full caps that read, “Come get me”(Screengrab/X/@WhiteHouse)

In the video, a blurred footage of Maduro is cross-cut with the press conference where his capture was announced and detailed.

As Maduro's video plays, subtitles flash in full caps that read, “Come get me”, “I'll wait for him here in Minaflores”, “Don't be late in arriving”, and "Coward!" Maduro's words in these old clips are apparently directed at the US and President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, in the video edit, United States Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is heard saying, “Nicolas Maduro had his chance — until he didn’t”, which is also the caption of the video.

Hegseth also goes on to heap praises on Trump: “I think people need to understand that this is not a President who just talks and does letters and press conferences. If he says he is serious about something, he means it. Don't play games, don't play games with this President in office because it's not gonna turn out well.”

Trump also features in the video, lauding the US forces: “This is one of the most stunning, effective and powerful display of American military's might and competence in American history."

In between, the video cuts to footage of the operation carried out in Caracas on Saturday, with American fighter jets taking off and explosions in the Venezuelan capital.

Maduro and his wife were first taken to the DEA headquarters and later believed to be transported in a helicopter to the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn. Meanwhile, Trump said that the United States is going to “run” Venezuela until a power transition takes place in the Latin American nation.