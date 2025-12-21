Epstein files release: Ghislaine Maxwell features in explicit photos, seen cuddling up to magician David Copperfield

Ghislaine Maxwell, who trafficked young girls for Jeffrey Epstein, was seen in several explicit photos released Friday, December 19, as part of a huge Department of Justice document dump. Among thousands of photos she featured in were ones in which she was seen flashing her crotch, baring her breasts and shoving her face in a mystery man’s lap. Ghislaine Maxwell poses with David Copperfield in this image released by the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., U.S., on December 19, 2025 as part of a new trove of documents from its investigations into the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. U.S. Justice Department/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY(via REUTERS)

One snap shows Maxwell sitting suggestively in the driver’s seat of a luxury sports car, wearing a white robe, with her crotch exposed. Several other photos from the same night show Maxwell cuddling up with celebrity magician David Copperfield. The two are seen hugging each other, with one photo showing Copperfield standing behind Maxwell with his arms wrapped around her.

A newly-released photo shows David Copperfield standing behind Ghislaine Maxwell with his arms wrapped around her (U.S. Justice Department/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY)(via REUTERS)

One photo shows Maxwell showing off her breasts, with an unidentified person shoving their foot into the frame. Another photo shows Maxwell with her head shoved into the lap of an unidentified man aboard what appears to be the Lolita Express, with Epstein laughing beside her.

Read More | Epstein files release: Why a large part of documents is redacted; DOJ explains amid backlash

What other photos did Ghislaine Maxwell feature in?

Maxwell was seen in several other photos with Epstein. New images show her celebrating birthdays, fooling around with Russian soldiers and enjoying the Ascot’s Royal Box in June 2000 with Prince Andrew. Andrew featured in various other photos, including one where he is seen sprawling out across the laps of women, with Maxwell smirking in the background.

Read More | Epstein files release: First Trump reference in heavily redacted photo; ‘a $22,500 novelty check’

Other celebrities like Michael Jackson, Mick Jagger and Bill Clinton also featured in the trove of photos, according to the New York Post. However, the DOJ has said that being photographed with Epstein does not equate to criminal guilt.

Maxwell is now serving a 20-year prison sentence after being convicted in December 2021. She was accused of helping Epstein recruit and sexually abuse minor girls.