Jeffrey Epstein photos released: A look at eerie, cryptic messages scribbled on blackboard at private island(REUTERS, OversightDems/X)

Newly released images show a blackboard inside Jeffrey Epstein’s private island home filled with a jumble of single words scrawled in white chalk. Some of the eerie messages may have alluded to Epstein’s sex trafficking ring, according to the New York Post.

The photos were among a trove of content published by the Democrats on the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday, December 3. They feature videos and images of Epstein’s mansion on Little St. James in the US Virgin Islands.

“Oversight Dems have received never-before-seen photos and videos of Jeffrey Epstein's private island that are a harrowing look behind Epstein’s closed doors,” the X account Oversight Dems wrote, sharing the videos and photos. “See for yourself. We won’t stop fighting until we end this cover-up and deliver justice for the survivors.”

Messages on the blackboard

One snapshot reveals a room of Epstein’s study with a blackboard. The board is covered with cryptic, handwritten words like “political,” “plots,” “deception,” “power,” “truth,” and “music” alongside a few other indecipherable words.

While some words, like “music,” were underlined, others have lines connecting them. However, it is unclear what it meant. The word scramble took up only a fraction of the blackboard.

Meanwhile, other eerie images show rooms with bizarre decor. One room has a dentist’s chair smack in the middle. The walls are lined with what appear to be masks of notorious historical figures.

California Rep. Robert Garcia, a ranking member on the Oversight Committee, said that the decision to release the new content was made “to ensure public transparency” and “to help piece together the full picture of Epstein’s horrific crimes.” “We won’t stop fighting until we deliver justice for the survivors,” Garcia said.

House Oversight Republicans have noted that the images were previously published by O’Keefe Media. The Dems, however, shared them on X and urged people to “see for yourself.”

The Epstein Files Transparency Act was passed by Congress on November 19, requiring the US Justice Department to release the documents within 30 days of its enactment. Donald Trump ratified the bill the same day. The Justice Department now has until December 19 to release the files.