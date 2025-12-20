Epstein files release: Why a large part of documents is redacted; DOJ explains amid backlash

The Department of Justice on Friday released over 300,000 pages of records from its investigations into late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. However, frustrations grew after a large part of the documents was redacted, completely blacked out. It was not immediately clear how substantive the new materials were. A heavily redacted visa is seen in this image from the estate of the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein(via REUTERS)

Photos of former President Bill Clinton appeared among the newly released Justice Department files related to Epstein. One image shows Clinton in a swimming pool alongside Epstein’s longtime associate and co-defendant, Ghislaine Maxwell, as well as another individual whose face is obscured. In another photo, Michael Jackson could be seen posing with Epstein.

Alongside the documents, the Justice Department included a disclaimer on its website stating that “all reasonable efforts have been made” to protect the identities of victims through redactions, while cautioning that some personal information could still be inadvertently revealed.

Why parts of the Epstein documents were redacted

The New York Times, meanwhile, reported that Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche wrote a letter to a member of Congress, saying the Justice Department had identified 1,200 names of victims of Epstein or relatives of victims, and that it had ‘redacted or withheld any materials that could reveal their identities’.

Blanche further added that ‘the volume of materials to be reviewed’ would lead to the release of more documents.

Trump has previously pressed Republicans on Capitol Hill to block the legislation on Epstein files, arguing that making internal investigative materials public could create a risky precedent by exposing sensitive law-enforcement records.

Despite that stance, skepticism grew among his own supporters. Many Trump voters accused the administration of shielding Epstein’s powerful connections and withholding details about his death in a Manhattan jail while he awaited trial on charges of sex trafficking and abusing underage girls.

Defending its record, the White House pointed to recent actions taken by the administration. “By releasing thousands of pages of documents, cooperating with the House Oversight Committee’s subpoena request, and President Trump recently calling for further investigations into Epstein’s Democrat friends, the Trump Administration has done more for the victims than Democrats ever have,” the White House said in a statement on Friday.