Search
Sat, Dec 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

Epstein documents release: Bill Clinton in bathtub, Michael Jackson posing - What do new records reveal?

ByPrakriti Deb
Updated on: Dec 20, 2025 03:49 am IST

Released images connect Bill Clinton and Ghislaine Maxwell to Jeffrey Epstein, showcasing their time together. 

Newly released images linked to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein have brought former president Bill Clinton and convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell back into focus. Photographs showing the two together in a poolside setting surfaced in the latest document release.

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton swims in a pool in this image released by the Department of Justice(via REUTERS)
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton swims in a pool in this image released by the Department of Justice(via REUTERS)

The images, made public on Friday, are a part of ongoing Epstein-related disclosures. They show Clinton swimming in a pool with Maxwell and relaxing in a hot tub. Other photographs show pop icon Michael Jackson smiling and posing alongside Epstein.

Additional photographs released the same day show Epstein standing close to Clinton.

The images, however, do not accuse or implicate any of the individuals pictured in Epstein’s criminal activities.

Earlier releases this week featured images of Epstein dining with filmmaker Woody Allen, businessman Thomas Pritzker and former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak, while magician David Blaine is seen performing at the table.

Also Read: Have the Epstein files been released yet? Insider gives latest update as deadline nears

Renowned linguistics professor Noam Chomsky is also pictured on a private flight with Epstein.

Some of the most troubling material in the files involves photographs of unidentified women with quotes from Vladimir Nabokov’s novel Lolita written across their bodies. One image shows the quote, “Lo-lee-ta: the tip of the tongue taking a trip of three steps down the palate to tap, at three, on the teeth.”

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Epstein documents release: Bill Clinton in bathtub, Michael Jackson posing - What do new records reveal?
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On