Epstein documents release: Bill Clinton in bathtub, Michael Jackson posing - What do new records reveal?

Newly released images linked to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein have brought former president Bill Clinton and convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell back into focus. Photographs showing the two together in a poolside setting surfaced in the latest document release. Former U.S. President Bill Clinton swims in a pool in this image released by the Department of Justice(via REUTERS)

The images, made public on Friday, are a part of ongoing Epstein-related disclosures. They show Clinton swimming in a pool with Maxwell and relaxing in a hot tub. Other photographs show pop icon Michael Jackson smiling and posing alongside Epstein.

Additional photographs released the same day show Epstein standing close to Clinton.

The images, however, do not accuse or implicate any of the individuals pictured in Epstein’s criminal activities.

Earlier releases this week featured images of Epstein dining with filmmaker Woody Allen, businessman Thomas Pritzker and former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak, while magician David Blaine is seen performing at the table.

Also Read: Have the Epstein files been released yet? Insider gives latest update as deadline nears

Renowned linguistics professor Noam Chomsky is also pictured on a private flight with Epstein.

Some of the most troubling material in the files involves photographs of unidentified women with quotes from Vladimir Nabokov’s novel Lolita written across their bodies. One image shows the quote, “Lo-lee-ta: the tip of the tongue taking a trip of three steps down the palate to tap, at three, on the teeth.”