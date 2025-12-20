Have the Epstein files been released yet? Insider gives latest update as deadline nears

Federal authorities are preparing to make public ‘hundreds of records’ tied to Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender and pedophile who died in 2019. The Justice Department faces a Friday deadline to release the documents, though it has not specified when during the day the disclosure will occur or how extensive the initial release will be. Late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is seen in this image from the U.S. Justice Department’s file(via REUTERS)

On Friday, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a Fox News interview that officials expect to publish “several hundred thousand” records, with hundreds of thousands more to follow in the coming weeks.

The documents are expected to offer the most comprehensive view yet of nearly 20 years of government scrutiny into Epstein’s sexual abuse of young women and underage girls. They may also shed light on decisions made by federal authorities, including why an early investigation into Epstein was abruptly halted in 2008.

The release is being carried out under a law signed by President Donald Trump on November 19, after mounting pressure from fellow Republicans. The legislation gave the Justice Department 30 days to make public most of its Epstein-related files and internal communications, including records connected to the investigation of Epstein’s death.

Have the Epstein documents been released?

No, new records have not been released yet. A source familiar with the plans told News Nation that the files are expected to be released at 3 PM ET. The report added that the DOJ is still scrambling to meet the deadline.

Todd Blanche gives latest update

"I expect that we're going to release several hundred thousand documents today," Blanche said during the Fox interview. "And those documents will come in all different forms, photographs and other materials associated with all of the investigations into Mr Epstein.

"So today, several hundred thousand and then over the next couple of weeks, I expect several hundred thousand more," he added.

The Justice Department was taking pains to ensure that the identities of Epstein's hundreds of victims were redacted from the records.

"We are looking at every single piece of paper that we are going to produce, making sure that every victim, their name, their identity, their story, to the extent it needs to be protected, is completely protected," he said.

(With AP inputs)