Who are the public figures seen in new Epstein Estate photos? Full list

Names of key global figures have emerged in connection with the infamous Epstein case after the Democratic members of the US House Oversight Committee made public more photographs linked to late sex offender Jeffry Epstein. These photos depict prominent individuals including public intellectual Noam Chomsky, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, former Trump advisor Steve Bannon and other high-profile figures. This undated photo released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025, shows Jeffrey Epstein talking with Steve Bannon. (House Oversight Committee via AP)

Here is the list of some key figures whose names have appeared in the latest cache of unseen photos:

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates

Filmmaker Woody Allen

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon

Political philosopher and activist Noam Chomsky

Illusionist David Blaine

Google CEO Salar Kamangar

Columnist David Brooks

Democrats made the new tranche of Epstein photos public one day ahead of a legal deadline for the Justice Department to release documents from its investigations of the disgraced financier. Reuters news agency reported 68 photos were released in the latest expose.

The new photos Democrats released are undated and don’t include information on the context. The House Oversight committee received 95,000 photos from Epstein’s estate.

Other documents from latest Epstein files cache

The new batch of photos also includes a number of foreign passports, with the information redacted, as well as Epstein’s US passport and screenshots of messages. One such conversation has been cited by The Guardian, allegedly from an unknown sender referring to an 18-year-old from Russia. In the screenshot, the sender says “I have a friend scout she sent me some girls today” then sends “But she asks 1000$ per girl” and following messages that read “I will send u girls now”, and “Maybe someone will be good for J?”.

BBC reported that one of the pictures showed someone holding a bottle of medicine, labelled as "Phenazopyridine" . It is a pain reliever used for discomfort caused by infection or irritation of the urinary tract.

Democrats respond

“Oversight Democrats will continue to release photographs and documents from the Epstein estate to provide transparency for the American people,” said Representative Robert Garcia, the top-ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee. “These new images raise more questions about what exactly the Department of Justice has in its possession.”

US representative from California's 17th congressional district, Ro Khanna said that finally rich men who covered up for abuse would be held accountable once the tranche of files are released.

Several images in the new release show Epstein, a convicted sex offender, photographed with women whose faces have been redacted. In one of the undated photograph a quote from Vladimir Nabokov's "Lolita" is seen written on someone's foot. Other unexplained images include, identification cards or passports of several unidentified people from countries such as Russia and the Czech Republic, reported PBS.

What was seen in previous batches of Epstein files?

In the previous batches of photos, names of President Donald Trump and former president Bill Clinton, as well as film director Woody Allen, former US treasury secretary Larry Summers, attorney Alan Dershowitz, former prince Andrew Mountbatton-Windsor, and others, emerged

