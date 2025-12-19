Bangladesh violence live updates: Unrest in Dhaka after Osman Hadi death, newspaper offices set on fire
Unrest has taken over Bangladesh following the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi. Hadi passed away on Thursday in Singapore after an assassination attempt on December 12. Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has urged for calm and restraint as he vowed to bring the killer to justice.
Widespread protests and unrest have erupted in Dhaka after the leader's death was confirmed by the Yunus government and Singapore.
Hadi died in Singapore on Thursday after he was flown out for treatment following an assassination attempt in Dhaka last week.
Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has urged for calm and restraint as he vowed to bring the killer to justice.