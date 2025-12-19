Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Bangladesh violence live updates: Unrest in Dhaka after Osman Hadi death, newspaper offices set on fire

    By Danita Yadav
    Updated on: Dec 19, 2025 1:55:00 AM IST

    Bangladesh violence live updates: Protesters have vandalised the office of the country's largest newspaper, Daily Prothom Alo, amid widespread outrage over the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, spokesperson for the political platform Inquilab Mancha.

    Bangladesh violence live updates: Amid the unrest, several angry protestors set fire to the offices of Daily Star and Prothom Alo, some of the leading newspapers of Dhaka
    Bangladesh violence live updates: Amid the unrest, several angry protestors set fire to the offices of Daily Star and Prothom Alo, some of the leading newspapers of Dhaka

    Bangladesh violence live updates: Unrest has taken over Bangladesh following the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi. Hadi passed away on Thursday in Singapore after an assassination attempt on December 12. Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has urged for calm and restraint as he vowed to bring the killer to justice.

    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 19, 2025 1:55:00 AM IST

    Bangladesh violence live updates: Daily Star office set on fire | VIDEO

    Bangladesh violence live updates: The Daily Star newspaper building was attacked in Dhaka amid the outrage caused by the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent leader of the July Uprising and a spokesperson of the Inqilab Manch.

    Widespread protests and unrest have erupted in Dhaka after the leader's death was confirmed by the Yunus government and Singapore.

    Dec 19, 2025 1:35:19 AM IST

    Bangladesh violence live updates: Daily Prothom Alo, Daily Star offices vandalised, set on fire

    Bangladesh violence live updates: Protesters have vandalised the office of the country's largest newspaper, Daily Prothom Alo, amid widespread outrage over the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, spokesperson for the political platform Inquilab Mancha.

    Hadi died in Singapore on Thursday after he was flown out for treatment following an assassination attempt in Dhaka last week.

    Dec 19, 2025 1:32:36 AM IST

    Bangladesh violence live updates: Unrest takes over Dhaka

    Bangladesh violence live updates: Unrest has taken over Bangladesh following the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi. Hadi passed away on Thursday in Singapore after an assassination attempt on December 12.

    Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has urged for calm and restraint as he vowed to bring the killer to justice.

    News world news Bangladesh violence live updates: Unrest in Dhaka after Osman Hadi death, newspaper offices set on fire
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes