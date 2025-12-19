Inside new images from Epstein's estate: Bill Gates, Noam Chomsky, Steve Bannon and more

Congressional Democrats on Thursday released dozens of previously unseen photographs from the estate of late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, including images featuring Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, political philosopher and activist Noam Chomsky, and former Trump aide Steve Bannon. Bill Gates appears with a woman, who's identity has been obscured, in this image from the Epstein estate released by House Oversight Committee Democrats in Washington, D.C., U.S., on December 18, 2025. (REUTERS)

The release comes a day before the US Justice Department is legally required to make public unclassified files related to its investigation into the disgraced financier.

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee said the photographs were made public as part of an effort to provide greater transparency into Epstein’s activities and the network of associates linked to him.

This undated and unlocated handout image released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee on December 18, 2025 shows US businessman and philanthropist Bill Gates (L) posing with a woman whose face has been redacted. (AFP)

More high-profile figures appear in photos

The newly released set also includes images featuring Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, political philosopher and activist Noam Chomsky, and former Trump aide Steve Bannon. Representatives for Gates, Chomsky and Bannon did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters news agency.

Also Read | Noam Chomsky was in ‘regular contact’ with Epstein even after conviction, called it ‘valuable experience,’ emails show

This undated photo released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025, shows Jeffrey Epstein talking with Noam Chomsky. (AP)

The 68 photographs are part of a much larger cache of around 95,000 images that Epstein’s estate handed over to the House Oversight Committee, according to the news agency.

Also Read | Why Dan Bongino is leaving the FBI after Epstein row. Real reason revealed

Democrats last week released 19 photos from the collection, some of which featured now-President Donald Trump, who dismissed those images as “no big deal.”

This undated redacted photo released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025, shows Jeffrey Epstein. (AP)

What the newly released images show

According to committee Democrats, the latest batch of photographs contains disturbing material, including close-up images of sentences from “Lolita” — a novel centred on a man’s obsession with a 12-year-old girl — scribbled in black ink across a woman’s body, including her chest, foot, neck and back.

This undated photo released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025, shows Jeffrey Epstein talking with Steve Bannon.(AP)

Other images include redacted identification cards belonging to women from Russia, Morocco, Italy, the Czech Republic, South Africa, Ukraine and Lithuania. The release also features screenshots of a late-night text exchange discussing the sending of girls for someone identified only as “j,” with a price of $1,000 each mentioned in the messages.

Also Read | When will the Epstein files be released? What we know as DOJ deadline approaches

More material pending

Committee Democrats said the photographs released on Thursday “were selected to provide the public with transparency into a representative sample of the photos” and to “provide insights into Epstein’s network and his extremely disturbing activities.”

They added that thousands of additional images remain under review, describing them as “both graphic and mundane,” and said the analysis is ongoing.

Meanwhile, the White House pushed back against the significance of the latest disclosures. Spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said the release does not alter the administration’s position.

“President Trump has been consistently calling for transparency related to the Epstein files and his administration has delivered,” she said in a statement.