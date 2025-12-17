When will the Epstein files be released? What we know as DOJ deadline approaches

As the Justice Department approaches a key deadline to release its long-awaited records on Jeffrey Epstein, survivors of the disgraced financier are bracing for what could be the most expansive public disclosure yet. WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 18: A protester holds a placard after the House voted 427-1 to approve the Epstein Files Transparency Act and the release of documents and files at the US Capitol on November 18, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Getty Images via AFP)

President Donald Trump signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act into law last month, setting a firm timeline for the Justice Department to make most of its Epstein-related files public. But while the clock is ticking, officials have offered little clarity about exactly what will be released, or how much may remain sealed.

The deadline, and what the law requires

Under the law signed by Trump on Nov. 19, the Justice Department has 30 days to release its Epstein files, putting the deadline at Dec. 19, according to USA Today.

Courts have already begun clearing the way for disclosures: a federal judge in Manhattan ordered the release of grand jury records tied to Epstein on Dec. 10. A similar ruling preceded a day before involving his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, USA Today reported.

The statute, however, allows exceptions.

The Justice Department can temporarily withhold documents if their release would jeopardize an active federal investigation or prosecution, or if the materials would violate victims’ privacy or contain sensitive child sexual abuse content, according to the law cited by USA Today.

That provision has raised questions about how comprehensive the release will ultimately be.

Survivors await answers

For Epstein survivors, the anticipation itself has been deeply unsettling. Several women told CNN they have received no outreach from the Justice Department ahead of the expected release and remain in the dark about timing, scope and redactions.

“We are kind of going at this in the dark right now,” survivor Dani Bensky told CNN, saying the uncertainty has been triggering for many who endured Epstein’s abuse.

Others described mixed emotions. Psychiatrist Dr. Suzan Song, who advises the federal government on anti-trafficking programs, told CNN that anticipation alone can reactivate trauma, particularly when survivors lack control over how deeply personal details may surface.

Political pressure inside White House

The looming release has also exposed political fault lines.

PBS News reported that White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles sharply criticized Attorney General Pam Bondi’s handling of the Epstein matter, saying Bondi misjudged public expectations earlier this year when she distributed binders to influencers that contained no new information.

“There is no client list, and it sure as hell wasn’t on her desk,” Wiles told Vanity Fair, pushing back on claims that explosive revelations were imminent.

Wiles said she has reviewed the Epstein file herself and asserted that Trump is “not in the file doing anything awful.” She, however, acknowledged that the two men had once been friends.