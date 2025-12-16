Did Susie Wiles just confirm Trump's name in Epstein files? Here's what she said on ‘nasty island’ and ‘young playboys’

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles has confirmed that President Donald Trump’s name appears in the Epstein files, asserting that the late sex offender and Trump were both “young, single playboys together,” reported the UK Independent. Susie Wiles, Chief of Staff, stated President Trump's name appears in Epstein files, noting their shared playboy status. (REUTERS)

In extensive interviews with Vanity Fair, Wiles also blasted Attorney General Pam Bondi for her management of the Department of Justice’s inquiry into Epstein.

During these interviews, the Florida-born chief of staff, whom Trump refers to as the “ice maiden,” admitted that she underestimated the significance of the scandal involving Epstein, as per the UK Independent.

Also Read: White House chief Susie Wiles says Trump ‘has an alcoholic’s personality’, calls Elon Musk drug user

Susie Wiles chilling admission on ‘nasty island’

“Whether he was an American CIA asset, a Mossad asset, whether all these rich, important men went to that nasty island and did unforgivable things to young girls,” she stated, as per the outlet. “I mean, I kind of knew it, but it’s never anything I paid a bit of attention to.”

Wiles, who previously oversaw Trump’s 2024 campaign, informed Vanity Fair that she has reviewed what she referred to as “the Epstein file.”

Is Trump mentioned in Epstein files? Here's what Susie Wiles said

Trump “is mentioned in the file,” she confirmed. “And we are aware of his presence in the file. Furthermore, he is not mentioned in the file in connection with any wrongdoing.”

She further noted that Trump traveled on the late financier’s aircraft, known as the Lolita Express, and that his name is listed in the flight logs.

“They were, you know, sort of young, single, whatever — I know it’s a passé word but sort of young, single playboys together,” she remarked about the duo in the Vanity Fair interview, reported the UK Independent.

Trump and Epstein were pictured together multiple times throughout the years, most notably in 1992 and 2000, and were members of the same social circles in Palm Beach and New York. At one point, Epstein told author Michael Wolff that he was Trump's "closest friend." However, Trump asserted that he had a falling out with Epstein many years ago and expelled him from Mar-a-Lago after the sex offender recruited his spa employees.

Wiles' recently released comments from earlier this year come to light as the scandal surrounding Epstein, who died in prison in 2019 while awaiting prosecution, is reexamined.

Meanwhile, Wiles has slammed Vanity Fair interview as “disingenuously framed hit piece.”