White House chief Susie Wiles says Trump ‘has an alcoholic’s personality’, calls Elon Musk drug user

Susie Wiles, the chief of staff at the White House, provided a number of candid yet harsh evaluations of President Donald Trump, his agenda for a second term, and several of his closest associates during a series of extensive interviews with Vanity Fair that were published on Tuesday. Susie Wiles, the chief of staff at the White House(AP File)

In over 10 interviews, Wiles candidly discussed her experiences working for Trump, characterizing the President as having an “alcoholic’s personality,” even though he is recognized as a teetotaler, CNN reported.

Wiles, 68, made this comment during an interview with author Chris Whipple, which was part of a larger reporting initiative concerning Trump's second term.

She admitted that Trump's thirst for revenge influenced many of his actions during his second term, acknowledging that they were motivated by a desire for retribution.

Wiles further stated that Trump was attempting to effect regime change in Venezuela through his boat-bombing campaign, which stands in contrast to the official explanations provided for the strikes. Furthermore, she recounted several contentious issues where the president disregarded her counsel, particularly regarding deportations and pardons.

Also Read: H1-B visa row: Applicant shares interview experience after being ‘refused’ amid social media vetting

Susie Wiles blasts Musk

She even targeted Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc., claiming that he was an “avowed” ketamine user. She even called him an “odd, odd duck”.

She stated that she was “aghast” when Musk decided to shut down USAID. Nevertheless, Wiles acknowledged Musk’s rapid execution approach, saying: “Elon’s attitude is you have to get it done fast. If you’re an incrementalist, you just won’t get your rocket to the moon.”

“And so with that attitude, you’re going to break some China. But no rational person could think the USAID process was a good one. Nobody,” she added.

Continuing to expressing candid opinions regarding influential individuals, she remarked that Vice President JD Vance has been “a conspiracy theorist for a decade,” as per a report by Deadline.