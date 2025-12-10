JD Vance and Usha seen fighting in public? VP weighs in on viral pic; ‘I always wear…’

A viral picture allegedly showing JD Vance having an argument with his wife, Usha, has been circulated online. Now, the Vice President himself has weighed in on it. Vice President JD Vance weighed in on a viral picture that claimed he was fighting with his wife, Usha, in public. (AFP)

A person had shared a photo where an individual who looked like Vance was seen in a white undershirt, and appeared to be in a heated argument with the person seated opposite him. While the photo shows a woman is with him at the table, her face is not visible. There are no indicators of where the alleged picture might have been taken. “JD and Usha (allegedly) spotted having a loud argument at a restaurant recently,” the person sharing the picture on X wrote.

Attaching the photo on his X profile, Vance wrote “I always wear an undershirt when I go out in public to have a fight loudly with my wife.”

The recent claim appears to have started on Facebook, when a person going by Thomas Clay Jr shared the photo with a caption that read, “Looks like things are not so good in Republicanistan. Usha is a liberal. Always has been. Apparently they were having and argument loud enough to quiet the restaurant. Why is he wearing a tee shirt?”

JD Vance, Usha Vance relationship

The relationship between the Vice President and the Second Lady of the US has come under the scanner quite a few times in the past. This primarily stems from Vance's immigration stance and the fact that his wife was born to Indian immigrants.

Recently, Vance's remarks on immigration sparked massive outrage with people saying ‘send your wife, kids back to India’. The VP on X had remarked “Mass migration is theft of the American Dream. It has always been this way, and every position paper, think tank piece, and econometric study suggesting otherwise is paid for by the people getting rich off of the old system.”

Instances like a hug between Turning Point USA CEO and Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika, and Vance, also sparked rumors about his relationship with Usha. The SLOTUS was also recently seen without her wedding ring, but a later statement attributed this to the busy schedule of a mother who also had to do household chores like washing dishes, and claimed she'd forgotten to wear the ring.