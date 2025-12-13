'Trump condoms at...: Disturbing Epstein photos reveal details; POTUS faces flak

The U.S. House Oversight Committee released a fresh set of previously unseen photographs from convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s estate on December 12. The new batch thrusts President Donald Trump into a new round of controversy and political criticism. New stack of images from Epstein Files shows President Donald Trump caricature on a condom pack(REUTERS)

Trump Condom and others

Among the 95,000 photos produced, two pictures have been connected to Donald Trump as of now. One shows Trump flanked by six women who are wearing leis and are linked arm to arm with him.

New Jeffrey Epstein photos featured Donald Trump

Another picture features a collection of novelty condoms emblazoned with a caricature of Trump’s face and the phrase “I’m HUUUUGE!” The condom seems to be sold at $4.50.

New Jeffrey Epstein photos featured Donald Trump

The White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said, “Once again, House Democrats are selectively releasing cherry-picked photos with random redactions to try to create a false narrative.”

Photographs of other notable figures, such as Bill Clinton, Steve Bannon, Bill Gates, Larry Summers, and Alan Dershowitz, were also released. However, none of the pictures provides evidence of criminal wrongdoing by those pictured.

Democrats demand DOJ transparency

The House Democrats say the latest photo drop is only a fraction of what remains to be disclosed. The Epstein Files Transparency Act requires the release of Epstein-related material by December 19, 2025.

“Time to end this White House cover-up and bring justice to the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein and his powerful friends,” said Rep. Robert Garcia, top Democrat on the committee. He added, “These disturbing images raise even more questions about Epstein and his relationships with some of the most powerful men in the world.”

Democrats contend that the images, especially those of Trump and the novelty items, further support their demand that all Epstein estate documents, including emails and grand jury records, be made public. In the related Ghislaine Maxwell case, a federal judge recently ordered the release of certain grand jury records.

Arizona Rep. Yassamin Ansari called the photo showing Trump with unidentified women “vile, disturbing” and also demanded that the Department of Justice release the full Epstein investigative files. Arizona Sen. Ruben Gallego similarly said Trump has “got to be scared,” with the deadline for full file release looming.