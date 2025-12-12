Trump using a walker? Truth behind viral photo of POTUS in White House

An image allegedly showing President Donald Trump using a walker, has gone viral online. Notably, it has been shared by unverified profiles. People sharing the image claimed that it was taken after Trump had ‘signed the executive order banning states from regulating AI’. President Donald Trump has indicated that raising questions about his health is seditious. (AP)

The alleged photo comes amid intense scrutiny of President Trump's health which has only increased ever since the news of him getting an MRI emerged.

Is the Donald Trump walker photo real?

Trump's alleged photo shows him in a hallway of the White House, looking up and appearing to lean forward using a walker.

However, the image does not appear to be true. Another version of the picture was shared online where the walker is golden.

Notably, no mainstream media house or credentialed photographers have shared the image. By all accounts, it appears to be an edited or AI-generated picture.

Grok too fact-checked people sharing the photo, saying “The image appears to be digitally altered or AI-generated. No credible news reports confirm Trump using a walker in December 2025, though the executive order on AI regulation is real.”

Trump recently reacted to the intense attention towards his health. In a lengthy Truth Social post the president went on to suggest that raising questions about his health was seditious.

“After all of the work I have done with Medical Exams, Cognitive Exams, and everything else, I actually believe it’s seditious, perhaps even treasonous, for The New York Times, and others, to consistently do FAKE reports in order to libel and demean “THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES.” They are true Enemies of the People, and we should do something about it,” Trump had said.

Many have also wondered about a bruising that is often seen on Trump's hand, while photos of the president appearing to fall asleep have also led many to wonder about his health. However, the White House and Trump have insisted that all is well.