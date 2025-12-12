Donald Trump health issues: ‘Freeze’ moment on live TV sparks concern; ‘is he okay?’

President Donald Trump's health issues have been in focus after he revealed that he had undergone a routine MRI in October. Despite White House's assurances that Trump is in "excellent health," every little moment from the President's time in front of the camera is observed keenly for hints on his health condition. Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Wednesday.(HT_PRINT)

On Wednesday, one such moment came when the President appeared to freeze while speaking to the media about the recent US Federal Reserve interest rate cuts. The moment was broadcast live at the Oval Office presser, sparking concern about the 79-year-old's health.

Speaking about the decision of the US Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee to lower the interest rates by 0.25%, Trump appeared to freeze while talking about Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments on tax hikes. A staunch critic of the Fed Chair Powell, Trump tried to take a dig at Powell, saying that tax hikes are not an immediate need for the US economy. And, froze while doing so.

"We're scheduled to be at 4%, which is pretty amazing because we have a, er, you know, a dead head- fed... fed hair... I mean, this guy... the head of the Federal Reserve is a stiff," Trump said.

Trump's ‘Freeze’ Moment Sparks Reaction

The moment went viral on social media with viewers expressing concern over the POTUS' health. Users watching live commented: "Is he okay?" "wee need to call a doctor." However, as of now, no recent deterioration of the President's health has been reported in the media.

White House officials say President Trump’s recent medical exam showed normal, healthy results. A magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan of his cardiovascular system and abdomen from October was described by his physician as “perfectly normal” with no signs of serious issues. The imaging was done as a preventative check common for men his age.