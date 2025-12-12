New Epstein photos show Bill Gates, Trump, Clinton, Prince Andrew and more with disgraced financier

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released a fresh batch of photos from the Epstein files on Friday. Notable figures, including Donald Trump, Prince Andrew, Bill Gates, and Bill Clinton, were among those pictured alongside the disgraced financier. Out of the 95,000 images the estate provided to the committee, 19 were released. The president's former advisor, Steve Bannon, was also seen in them. Former U.S. President Bill Clinton, Ghislaine Maxwell and late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein pose in this handout image released from Epstein's estate by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee in Washington, D.C., U.S., on December 12, 2025. House Oversight Committee Democrats/Handout via REUTERS

House Oversight Committee releases 19 new Epstein photos

The lawyers for Epstein's estate wrote a letter to the committee on Thursday, noting that they could review videos and photographs they had requested “taken at any property owned, rented, operated, or used by Epstein from January 1, 1990 through August 10, 2019,” CNN reported.

“Like yesterday’s production, it also includes documents that may not be responsive, but that the Estate was unable to confirm whether they were taken at a property owned, rented, operated, or used by Epstein. The Estate has provided minimal redactions to these photographs; the redactions are limited to nudity,” they wrote.

Rep. Robert Garcia called the newly-released photos “significant,” explaining that the Democrats have only gone through a quarter of the 95,000 photos. “I think people should be able to make judgments on their own as to what they see in these photos. For us, this is about transparency,” he told reporters.

Trump was featured in three of the photos, one of which shows him surrounded by six women, whose faces were redacted by the committee. Another photo shows an illustration of the commander-in-chief on red packets with a sign reading “Trump condom.” “$4.50” and the word “finally” were also mentioned on the black placard. The red packets featured the text, “I’m HUUUUGE!”

Controversial actor Woody Allen, economist Larry Summers, lawyer Alan Dershowitz, and British entrepreneur Richard Branson were also seen in the photos. The Republicans have accused the Democrats of “cherry-picking” and “making targeted redactions to create a false narrative about President Trump” with the release of the new Epstein photos.