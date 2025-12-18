Why Dan Bongino is leaving the FBI after Epstein row. Real reason revealed

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino on Wednesday announced that he is resigning from his post. The 51-year-old's departure, just 10 months into the job, comes after he clashed with the Justice Department and Attorney General Pam Bondi over their handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files. President Donald Trump suggested that Bongino might be going back to his TV hosting job. Dan Bongino, deputy director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), during a news conference at the Department of Justice(Bloomberg)

“I will be leaving my position with the FBI in January. I want to thank President Trump, AG Bondi, and Director Patel for the opportunity to serve with purpose. Most importantly, I want to thank you, my fellow Americans, for the privilege to serve you. God bless America, and all those who defend Her,” Bongino posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Why Dan Bongino resigned

The New York Post cited sources to report that there was an understanding between Bongino and the administration that he would serve only one year in his role under Director Kash Patel.

Bongino’s exit, long anticipated inside Washington, is set to become one of the most prominent resignations of Trump’s administration. His departure follows mounting scrutiny of FBI leadership, including criticism over Director Kash Patel’s reported use of a government aircraft for personal travel and his social media commentary on ongoing investigations.

Bongino’s appointment itself broke with tradition. The FBI’s No 2 post has historically been filled by a veteran bureau official responsible for overseeing daily operations. While Bongino previously served as a New York City police officer and a US Secret Service agent, he had never worked at the FBI prior to his selection.

Despite those departures from precedent, Trump elevated Bongino to the deputy role in March. Before entering government, Bongino spent years as a far-right media figure and podcast host, frequently attacking the FBI and amplifying conspiracy theories, including claims tied to the Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking case and the pipe bombs found in Washington around the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

