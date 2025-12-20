Epstein files released: How to view and download files from DOJ website? Step-by-step details

Justice Department begins making searchable Epstein files available online under new transparency law. Here’s how you can access them
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has begun releasing a large trove of documents related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his associates.
The DOJ’s online archive, the “Epstein library”, is categorised into multiple data sets, including court records, previously released materials, documents shared due to public records requests, and batches previously provided to the House Oversight Committee.
However, not all files have been released yet. Lawmakers are saying the department has missed the statutory deadline to make everything public.