Epstein files released: How to view and download files from DOJ website? Step-by-step details

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has begun releasing a large trove of documents related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his associates. A photo of Jeffrey Epstein appears to hold a check with Trump's name on it. Photo released by the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., U.S., on December 19, 2025. U.S. Justice Department/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY(via REUTERS)

The DOJ’s online archive, the “Epstein library”, is categorised into multiple data sets, including court records, previously released materials, documents shared due to public records requests, and batches previously provided to the House Oversight Committee.

However, not all files have been released yet. Lawmakers are saying the department has missed the statutory deadline to make everything public.