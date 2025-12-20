Search
Sat, Dec 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

Epstein files released: How to view and download files from DOJ website? Step-by-step details

ByShirin Gupta
Published on: Dec 20, 2025 03:04 am IST

Justice Department begins making searchable Epstein files available online under new transparency law. Here’s how you can access them

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has begun releasing a large trove of documents related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his associates.

A photo of Jeffrey Epstein appears to hold a check with Trump's name on it. Photo released by the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., U.S., on December 19, 2025. U.S. Justice Department/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY(via REUTERS)
A photo of Jeffrey Epstein appears to hold a check with Trump's name on it. Photo released by the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., U.S., on December 19, 2025. U.S. Justice Department/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY(via REUTERS)

The DOJ’s online archive, the “Epstein library”, is categorised into multiple data sets, including court records, previously released materials, documents shared due to public records requests, and batches previously provided to the House Oversight Committee.

However, not all files have been released yet. Lawmakers are saying the department has missed the statutory deadline to make everything public.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Epstein files released: How to view and download files from DOJ website? Step-by-step details
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On