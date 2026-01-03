Venezuela-US tensions LIVE: Iran condemns 'American military attack', Trump ‘ordered strikes’, reports say

Live

Venezuela-US tensions LIVE: Smoke rises near Fort Tiuna, a military zone, during a full blackout, following explosions and loud noises, in Caracas, Venezuela.

Venezuela-US tensions LIVE updates: Iran has condemned the “American military attack” in Venezuela after explosions rocked the capital, Caracas, and a few other regions on Saturday. Venezuela blamed the US for the attack, alleging that its goal was to “possess Venezuelan oil and minerals”. While confirmation of the explosions being US airstrikes was awaited, a CBS reporter said on X that US President Donald Trump had ordered strikes on sites inside Venezuela, including military facilities. Venezuela explosions | Key points Multiple explosions and sounds described as low-flying aircraft were heard in the early hours of Saturday in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, and several other areas.

Loud explosions, accompanied by sounds resembling aircraft flyovers, were heard in Caracas around 2 am (0600 GMT) on Saturday, an AFP report said, citing its journalist.

Unconfirmed visuals surfaced on social media, purportedly capturing the moment explosions struck the Venezuelan capital. One such video claimed to show large explosions at Higuerote Airport, about 87 km (54 miles) east of Caracas.

Attacks took place in the capital, Caracas, as well as in the states of Miranda, Aragua and La Guaira, the Venezuelan government said in a statement.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro declared a national emergency and called on social and political forces to “activate mobilisation plans”.

Trump has repeatedly spoken of land operations in the South American oil-producing nation, which Maduro has led since 2013. Notably, the US, Venezuela’s opposition and several other countries have accused Maduro of rigging last year’s election to remain in power.

In a statement, the Venezuelan government said the aim of the attack was for the United States to seize the country’s oil and mineral resources. It added that the United States “will not succeed” in taking control of them.

Trump has pushed for a “blockade” of Venezuelan oil, sanctions against the Maduro government and ordered more than two dozen strikes on vessels that the US claims were involved in drug trafficking in the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea.

US media outlets, including Fox News and CBS News, reported that the United States was carrying out military strikes on the Caribbean nation.

