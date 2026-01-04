150 planes, 30 minutes: How the US captured Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro in his ‘fortress’

US strike on Venezuela: As President Donald Trump spent his Friday morning posting on social media about his health and rambling about wind turbines, a “large-scale” US military operation against Venezuela was already in its final stages. US President Donald Trump said that Nicolás Maduro was captured in a "large scale" US military operation in Carcas(@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social)

According to US officials, the operation dubbed as “Absolute Resolve”, had been planned and rehearsed for months. Once launched, it unfolded in under 30 minutes and ended Nicolás Maduro’s rule within hours. Follow US strikes on Venezuela live updates

Built replica of Maduro’s residence

In the days leading up to the strike, the US military quietly built up its presence off Venezuela’s coast, while intelligence agencies closely studied Maduro’s daily routine. Officials tracked where he stayed at different hours, his habits, and even details such as his pets and clothing, as reported by Associated Press.

According to Trump, a full-scale replica of Maduro’s residence was built for rehearsal. “They actually built a house which was identical to the one they went into with all the same, all that steel all over the place,” he said.

Trump also added that the US “turned off almost all of the lights” in the Venezuelan city while forces worked to extract Maduro and his wife.

“He was in a fortress,” Trump told Fox News in a telephone interview.

Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, said the preparations were exhaustive. “We think, we develop, we train, we rehearse, we debrief, we rehearse again, and again,” Caine said. “Not to get it right, but to ensure we cannot get it wrong.”

Over 150 aircrafts entered Venezuela

The operation was launched overnight after Trump authorised the mission around 10:46 pm ET, reported CBS News. US forces waited days for suitable weather, holding off until cloud cover cleared enough for aircraft to move safely, according to an Associated Press report.

Dan Caine said helicopters flew low over the water to avoid detection, while US aircraft provided cover from above. More than 150 US aircraft entered Venezuelan airspace after US forces neutralised the country’s air defences, reported Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, Army Delta Force commandos were flown to the military base where Maduro was staying.

Nicolás Maduro's failed escape bid

The team broke through steel doors and reached Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, before they could enter a secure safe room.

Trump described the moment in an interview to Fox News. “He was trying to get to a safe place,” Trump said. “It was a very thick door, a very heavy door. But he was unable to get to that door. He made it to the door, he was unable to close it.”

Trump said US forces were equipped with “massive blowtorches” in case they needed to cut through reinforced steel.

“The lights of Caracas were largely turned off due to a certain expertise that we have,” Trump said, without giving further details.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth described the action as part of a “massive joint military and law enforcement raid.” At least seven explosions were heard in the capital.

After the capture

Maduro and his wife were flown by helicopter to a US warship and taken toward the United States, where the Trump administration plans to put him on trial in New York.

Trump later laid out details of the mission during a news conference at his Florida home. He said a few US personnel were injured but believed no one was killed.

Venezuela’s Vice President Delcy Rodríguez said civilians and members of the military had died during the attack. In a televised address, she demanded Maduro’s release and called him the country’s rightful leader. At the same time, she left open the possibility of talks with Washington.

“We are willing to have respectful relations,” Rodríguez said, reported AP.

The mission has already drawn criticism in the US and abroad, even as the White House describes it as a decisive and carefully executed operation.

New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani condemned the operation as as “act of war.” In a statement he added, “Unilaterally attacking a sovereign nation is an act of war and a violation of federal and international law.”

(With AP, Bloomberg inputs)