Who is Harley Tomlin? Mike Tomlin makes an appearance at daughter's gymnastics meet after Steelers exit

Mike Tomlin traded his Pittsburgh Steelers gear for a University of Georgia sweatshirt on Friday to support his daughter, Harley, during her gymnastics meet, as reported by Daily Mail. Tomlin watched his daughter compete in the balance beam and floor exercise events against SEC rival Louisiana State in Athens, Georgia, marking his first appearance since stepping away from football.

About Harley Tomlin Born on May 30, 2006, she is the daughter of Kiya and Mike Tomlin and is currently majoring in advertising, according to the official website of the University of Georgia. She comes from a family with deep ties to collegiate and professional athletics. Her father served as the head coach of the Steelers for 19 seasons after playing football at William and Mary, while her mother was a gymnast at the same university.

Harley has two brothers, Dino and Mason, both of whom pursued football at the collegiate level. Dino plays at Boston College and Mason at Columbia University.

Before arriving at Georgia, she was a highly regarded four-star recruit from Pittsburgh who trained at Xquisite Gymnastics. She earned national recognition as a two-time member of the Region 7 All-Star team, capturing the all-around title in both 2022 and 2023. In addition, she qualified three times for the USA Gymnastics Developmental Program National Championships, as per the official website of the university.

Mike Tomlin attends daughter's gymnastics meet Tomlin announced his decision to step away following Steeler's playoff loss to the Houston Texans on Monday night in Pittsburgh. Addressing the move, Steelers owner Art Rooney II said the long-time head coach felt it was the right time to step away, explaining that Tomlin “wants to spend time with his family and do the kinds of things he hasn't been able to do for the last many, many years,” as reported by Daily Mail.

Cameras showed Tomlin beaming with pride as he pumped his fist after Harley earned a 9.825 on the balance beam, a score that placed her ninth on the night. The sophomore matched that mark on the floor exercise, tying her season-best performance. Georgia went on to win the meet, improving to 2-0 on the year, and is scheduled to return to action next Friday in Norman, Oklahoma, against Oklahoma. It remains uncertain whether Tomlin will be in attendance for the matchup.

The former coach has largely stayed out of the public spotlight since he decided to step away from the NFL.