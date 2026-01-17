Mike Tomlin family: All about wife Kiya and three kids as Pittsburgh Steelers coach steps down after 19 seasons

Mike Tomlin stepped down from the Pittsburgh Steelers head coach position earlier this week after 19 seasons together. A specific reason for the departure was not given and Tomlin has not appeared for any interviews either. Mike and Kiya Tomlin married in 1996 and the couple have three children together. (X/@CamHeywardFan)

On Wednesday, Art Rooney II the Steelers president, said “I think that, in my mind and the discussion we had, it was probably more of a family-related decision than a football-related decision.”

With no clear cause given, there is a lot of speculation around Tomlin's departure and as a result, there's renewed interest in his personal life, including his family. Here is all you need to know about Mike Tomlin's family.

Mike Tomlin family: All about wife Kiya and three kids Mike and Kiya Tomlin have been together for a long time, and she's supported him through his coaching career. The two met as students at William & Mary. They tied the knot in May 1996.

Also Read | Who is Jaxson Dart's girlfriend? 5 things to know about Marissa Ayers While Kiya has often been seen supporting her husband during his games, she shared in an October 2025 interview that football wasn't always her cup of tea.

""I did not know anything about football, didn't watch football. But I couldn't tell you what was happening on the field," she said, as per People. Kiya grew up in New Jersey and graduated from Morristown High School in 1992, as per Daily Record.

She is an entrepreneur and has her own fashion line. In 2021, her business expanded to include licensed NFL apparel. Following Tomlin's departure as Steelers' HC, Kiya shared a career update as well. “The Coach T Collection was my way of sharing that mentorship with the world– capturing some of the lessons, discipline and mindset that shaped so many lives. I don’t yet know what our next chapter looks like. What I do know is that I am grateful for the journey the Coach T Collection represented,” she said, as per Steelers Now.

The couple have three children – sons Mayce and Dino and daughter Harley. Dino and Harley appear to have followed their parents in terms of athletics. Harley is on the gymnastics team at the University of Georgia according to her Instagram profile. Dino, meanwhile, played football for Boston College, his Instagram says. Mayce graduated from Columbia University in May 2024 and makes music, as per her Instagram bio.