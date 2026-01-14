Mike Tomlin steps down as Steelers coach: Who could replace him? List of candidates
Mike Tomlin is stepping down as Pittsburgh Steelers coach after having been at the helm since 2007, opening up the position to a host of exciting candidates.
Mike Tomlin is stepping down from his position as the Pittsburgh Steelers coach. He was at the helm since 2007 and there was speculation about the Super Bowl-winning coach's future. On Tuesday, he conveyed his decision to the club, and Tomlin's departure opens up the head coach position to a host of exciting candidates.
“Mike Tomlin has informed the team that he plans to step away from coaching, meaning one of the greatest to do it will take a break. Pittsburgh has a coveted opening,” NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Here are five candidates who could replace Tomlin at Steelers - Chris Shula, Klint Kubiak, Brian Flores, Mike McCarthy, and John Harbaugh.
Who could replace Mike Tomlin at Steelers?
- Chris Shula - The Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator, Chris Shula, has been linked to the Steelers over the past couple of weeks. The Rams have one of the best defenses in the NFL and Shula comes from a long line of coaches.
- Brian Flores - The Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator previously worked as senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach at Pittsburgh in 2022. Ravens have reportedly interviewed him for the HC position and there's reportedly interest from Vikings in bringing him back as well, so Steelers would need to move quick to close this deal.
- Klint Kubiak - There is a lot of interest in Kubiak for his offensive style that he brings as a coach. His team, the Seattle Seahawks, No 1 seed in the NFC, will take on the San Francisco 49ers this weekend.
- Mike McCarthy - He is from the Pittsburgh area but has been out of coaching for the past year. However, the Super Bowl-winning HC could bring some offensive spark to the Steelers' play. And, Aaron Rodgers could also reunite with his former coach for a season, if this comes to pass.
- John Harbaugh - Recently out of a job after the Baltimore Ravens coaching gig, Harbaugh has a history of success. NFL teams will definitely try to land him and Steelers could get in on the action, though Harbaugh joining the Ravens AFC North rival might make for a dramatic turn of events.
