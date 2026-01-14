Edit Profile
    Steve Bisciotti reveals key Ravens stat that led to John Harbaugh firing over phone

    Updated on: Jan 14, 2026 1:04 AM IST
    By Shamik Banerjee
    Owner Steve Bisciotti of the Baltimore Ravens looks on prior to the game against the New York Jets. (Getty Images via AFP)
    Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said John Harbaugh was fired for blowing 4th-quarter leads, calling it unfit for a winning team after playoff failures.

    Steve Bisciotti, the owner of the Baltimore Ravens, revealed in a press conference the behind-the-scenes reasons for the firing of former head coach, John Harbaugh on January 6

    Speaking to the media at a press conference on Wednesday, he pointed out a damning stat of the Baltimore Ravens team under Harbaugh, highlighting that it does not go with the culture of a winning team.

    Bisciotti said that the decision to fire Harbaugh, after 18 seasons in charge, came because of the leads the team was giving up on, especially in the fourth quarter.

    “We led the league in giving up leads in the 4th quarter,” Bisciotti said . "It's not something that winning organizations do. We have underperformed based on our season in the playoffs. Very disappointing."

    This story is being updated.

      Shamik is a journalist with a diverse background in digital newsrooms. At Hindustan Times, he covers U.S. news and global affairs. A curious mind, he’s always researching some new, obscure obsession. Off duty, you'll find him reading, watching films, or indulging in his passion for sports.Read More

