NFL schedule this week: When are the divisional round games? See date, matchups and more
NFL playoff schedule update: Second-round matchups are set, with dates confirmed, kickoff times pending, and Super Bowl 60 scheduled for February.
The second weekend of the NFL postseason is starting to take shape as dates have been assigned to each remaining game, though kickoff times have not yet been announced.
In the NFC, the playoff picture is now complete, with the top-seeded Seattle Seahawks set to host the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday after the latter defeated the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles. The action continues on Sunday when the Los Angeles Rams, fresh off a win over the Carolina Panthers, travel to face the Chicago Bears, who advanced by beating the Green Bay Packers, as reported by USA Today.
In the AFC, the schedule is also set by date, with the Denver Broncos slated to host the Buffalo Bills on Saturday. Sunday's matchup will feature the New England Patriots, who will face the winner of Monday night's wild-card game between the Houston Texans and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL divisional round schedule
The following is the schedule for the NFL divisional round, as reported by USA Today. Kickoff times and television network assignments will be announced following the conclusion of the final wild-card game.
January 17, 2026
Buffalo Bills at Denver Broncos, 4:30 or 8 pm. ET, network TBD
San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks, 4:30 or 8 p.m. ET, network TBD
January 18, 2026
Los Angeles Rams at Chicago Bears, 3 or 6:30 p.m. ET, network TBD
Houston Texans/Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots, 3 or 6:30 p.m. ET, network TBD
Schedule for NFL conference championship game
January 25, 2026
AFC championship, TBD
NFC championship, TBD
Super Bowl 60 is scheduled for February 8 and will feature the AFC champion against the NFC champion, with the game airing on NBC, as per the outlet.
