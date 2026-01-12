NFL schedule this week: When are the divisional round games? See date, matchups and more

The second weekend of the NFL postseason is starting to take shape as dates have been assigned to each remaining game, though kickoff times have not yet been announced.

In the NFC, the playoff picture is now complete, with the top-seeded Seattle Seahawks set to host the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday after the latter defeated the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles. The action continues on Sunday when the Los Angeles Rams, fresh off a win over the Carolina Panthers, travel to face the Chicago Bears, who advanced by beating the Green Bay Packers, as reported by USA Today.

In the AFC, the schedule is also set by date, with the Denver Broncos slated to host the Buffalo Bills on Saturday. Sunday's matchup will feature the New England Patriots, who will face the winner of Monday night's wild-card game between the Houston Texans and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Also Read: Who do the 49ers play next? Know about Brock Purdy and co.'s Divisional Round fixture

NFL divisional round schedule The following is the schedule for the NFL divisional round, as reported by USA Today. Kickoff times and television network assignments will be announced following the conclusion of the final wild-card game.

January 17, 2026 Buffalo Bills at Denver Broncos, 4:30 or 8 pm. ET, network TBD

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks, 4:30 or 8 p.m. ET, network TBD

January 18, 2026 Los Angeles Rams at Chicago Bears, 3 or 6:30 p.m. ET, network TBD

Houston Texans/Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots, 3 or 6:30 p.m. ET, network TBD

Schedule for NFL conference championship game January 25, 2026 AFC championship, TBD

NFC championship, TBD

Super Bowl 60 is scheduled for February 8 and will feature the AFC champion against the NFC champion, with the game airing on NBC, as per the outlet.