    NFL schedule this week: When are the divisional round games? See date, matchups and more

    Published on: Jan 12, 2026 4:23 PM IST
    By Bhavika Rathore
    The NFL postseason's second weekend is organized, with game dates confirmed but kickoff times pending. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) (AP)
    NFL playoff schedule update: Second-round matchups are set, with dates confirmed, kickoff times pending, and Super Bowl 60 scheduled for February.

    The second weekend of the NFL postseason is starting to take shape as dates have been assigned to each remaining game, though kickoff times have not yet been announced.

    In the NFC, the playoff picture is now complete, with the top-seeded Seattle Seahawks set to host the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday after the latter defeated the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles. The action continues on Sunday when the Los Angeles Rams, fresh off a win over the Carolina Panthers, travel to face the Chicago Bears, who advanced by beating the Green Bay Packers, as reported by USA Today.

    In the AFC, the schedule is also set by date, with the Denver Broncos slated to host the Buffalo Bills on Saturday. Sunday's matchup will feature the New England Patriots, who will face the winner of Monday night's wild-card game between the Houston Texans and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

    Also Read: Who do the 49ers play next? Know about Brock Purdy and co.'s Divisional Round fixture

    NFL divisional round schedule

    The following is the schedule for the NFL divisional round, as reported by USA Today. Kickoff times and television network assignments will be announced following the conclusion of the final wild-card game.

    January 17, 2026

    Buffalo Bills at Denver Broncos, 4:30 or 8 pm. ET, network TBD

    San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks, 4:30 or 8 p.m. ET, network TBD

    January 18, 2026

    Los Angeles Rams at Chicago Bears, 3 or 6:30 p.m. ET, network TBD

    Houston Texans/Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots, 3 or 6:30 p.m. ET, network TBD

    Schedule for NFL conference championship game

    January 25, 2026

    AFC championship, TBD

    NFC championship, TBD

    Super Bowl 60 is scheduled for February 8 and will feature the AFC champion against the NFC champion, with the game airing on NBC, as per the outlet.

    News/Sports/Us Sports/NFL Schedule This Week: When Are The Divisional Round Games? See Date, Matchups And More
