Who do the 49ers play next? Know about Brock Purdy and co.'s Divisional Round fixture

The San Francisco 49ers kept Super Bowl hopes alive by knocking out last year's winner, the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Wild Card Round match-up in Philadelphia on Sunday. Brock Purdy and co. now go to the NFC Divisional Round where they play the Seattle Seahawks.

The 49ers progressed to the divisional round despite a massively injury-plagued season. In the Eagles game, tight-end George Kittle tore his right Achilles. But it was a Brock Purdy show Sunday as the quarterback almost single-handedly led the team to a 23-19 victory over the Eagles.

Purdy completed 18 of 31 passes for 262 yards to go with two touchdowns. He had a quarterback rating of 80.3, as the 49ers came back from behind to knock the Eagles out.

With the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers facing off in the NFL Divisional Round playoff game, it will be an almost entirely NFC West divisional round.

Who Do The 49ers Play Next? The 49ers will have to play away from home at the Lumen Field, in what will be a rematch of the two teams' Week 18 fixture. Notably, the 49ers suffered an embarrassing 13-3 loss to the Seahawks that day.

As far as the head-to-head match-up between the two teams go, the Seahawks lead the all-time series 31–24 and hold a 30–23 edge in regular-season meetings against the 49ers. However, their playoff matchups are tied 1–1.

The NFC Divisional Round of the 2026 NFL playoffs is scheduled for January 17.