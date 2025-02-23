Ex-NFL star Steve Smith accused of affair with married Baltimore Ravens employee: ‘My wife…’

Former NFL wide receiver and current NFL Network analyst Steve Smith Sr. went viral on X (formerly Twitter) after a man publicly accused him of having an affair with his wife. FILE - Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith, left, and Cam Newton, right, share a laugh during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2013, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn, File)(AP)

The allegations surfaced late Friday night when an X user, identified as Tony Martinez, took to the platform to claim his wife works for the Baltimore Ravens' ‘Marching Ravens’ band, and directly confronted Smith in a post, writing: “My wife works for the Marching Ravens @Ravens She met Steve Smith Sr at work. Steve Smith has been fu***ng my wife. I got receipts, I got a lot more homie.”

ALSO READ| Detroit Lions' Jameson Williams' gun case is now ‘gone case’, NFL will not take any action

The accusations didn’t stop there. Martinez proceeded to post screenshots of explicit messages exchanged between Smith and his wife, Nicole Martinez. He then shared a video in which he appears to call Smith, confronting him about the alleged affair. In the clip, a voice resembling Smith’s repeatedly responds with, “I'm sorry.” While it is unclear if the voice belongs to Smith.

Nicole Martinez and Tony Martinez met on Tinder in 2020 and “unexpectedly” found “love and friendship” and shared a son together.

X user determined to divorce her wife

Martinez also called out Smith’s former teams, the Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens, as well as brands associated with Smith, including Yeti Coolers and TaylorMade. He further stated that his wife met Smith while working for the Ravens, implying that the affair started during his tenure with the team.

Following the video, Martinez doubled down on his allegations, writing: “For those saying divorce her. Yeah, no s***. For those saying looks worse on me. I ain’t got nothing to lose.”

However, Smith has not responded to X or issued any statement regarding the matter.

ALSO READ| NFL kicker Justin Tucker facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct is a bad omen for Ravens

A member of the NFL between 1987 and 2002, Smith played his entire career with the Carolina Panthers, except for the last two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, from 2014 to 2016. There, he was known for his fiery personality on the field and remained the Panthers’ all-time leader in receiving yards. After retiring in 2016, he worked as a former NFL analyst for theNFL Network and was a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2025.