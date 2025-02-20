Detroit Lions' Jameson Williams' gun case is now ‘gone case’, NFL will not take any action

NFL spokesman confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday that the Detroit Lions' Jameson Williams is done with any discipline in connection to carrying an unlicensed gun and that the matter has been closed. The NFL has closed the case against Detroit Lions' Jameson Williams, who faced no disciplinary action after an October incident involving an unlicensed firearm. (Photo by Gregory Shamus / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Detroit Free Press cited the league will not be taking any disciplinary action against the Detroit Lions wide receiver following an incident in October when he was pulled over with an unlicensed firearm.

“I love that kid cause he’s had to endure a lot,” Lions head coach Dan Campbell told the Free Press. “And look, some of it is his own doing, and he knows that, and that’s what I appreciate is that he’s — it took him a minute to buy into what we were doing. He can be a little hardheaded and it’s also why you love him, it’s why I love him.”

Lions' wide receiver Jameson Williams cleared in gun case

Williams found himself in legal woes on October 8, when he and his brother were pulled over just after midnight in the Detroit area. Cops found two handguns in the vehicle, both of which were properly registered. But Williams had no concealed pistol license on him and that could have led to charges that he was carrying a concealed weapon in the motor vehicle.

Williams, however, was not taken into custody or officially charged. A police sergeant who arrived at the scene was a Lions fan and, after briefly placing Williams in handcuffs, ultimately released him. The sergeant recognized Williams and was reportedly pleased to let him go after consulting with a lieutenant over the phone.

Williams is in his third season in the NFL and had his best year during his time with the NFL. On 58 receptions, the wide receiver recorded career highs all around as he notched 1,001 yards and seven touchdowns. Originally drafted by the Lions with the No. 12 pick overall in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Alabama, he lacks a ton of NFL experience.

“He’s learned along the way and he’s grown and honestly…and it’s only gotten better and better and better and every one of these that’s happened, he’s grown. He’s learning from it, and I love where he’s at. I really do, I’m proud of him,” Campbell stated.