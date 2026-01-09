Super Bowl 2026: When and where will it take place? See details of halftime show and more

With the NFL regular season wrapped up, attention now turns to the playoffs and the arquee event of the year, Super Bowl 60. Fourteen teams, including the Buffalo Bills, will compete in the coming weeks for a chance to play on the sport's biggest stage in February. Here's what you need to know about this year's Super Bowl.

When and where is the Super Bowl 60? The 2026 Super Bowl is set for Sunday, February 8, with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 pm ET at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. This marks the second time the San Francisco 49ers' home stadium will host the event. It previously welcomed Super Bowl 50 in 2016, when Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos defeated Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers, 24-10, as reported by USA Today.

Who will sing at the Super Bowl 2026? In September, the NFL announced that Grammy Award-winning artist Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, will perform at the Super Bowl 60halftime show. The performance will be produced in collaboration with Apple Music and Roc Nation.

The Puerto Rican artist shared the stage with Shakira and Jennifer Lopez at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, during the 2020 halftime show.

Who will sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl? Singer-songwriter Charlie Puth will perform The Star-Spangled Banner before Super Bowl 60. Brandi Carlisle is set to sing America the Beautiful, while Coco Jones is scheduled to perform Lift Every Voice and Sing.