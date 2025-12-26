Snoop Dogg x Andrea Bocelli for Super Bowl? Unusual halftime demand after Lions vs Vikings Christmas game show

Ahead of Bad Bunny's performance in the Super Bowl 60 half-time show in February 2026, fans were treated to a Christmas half-time performance by Snoop Dogg at the Minnesota Vikings vs Detroit Lions Game on TNF. Snoop Dogg in the Olympics 2024.(REUTERS)

Snoop Dogg was joined by HUNTR/X, Lainey Wilson and Andrea and Mateo Bocelli. The performance was impressive, and many fans thought that they should replace Bad Bunny in Super Bowl LX on February 8, 2026, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

“This should have been the halftime show for the Super Bowl! Snoop Dogg just had the best line-up for a halftime show! Excellent job by Netflix!” one user wrote.

“Snoop Dogg, Andrea & Matteo Bocelli, Lainey Wilson & EJAE. Excellent halftime show on @netflix ! Whoever produced today’s show should take over for the Super Bowl. The last few have been awful. This was really good,” wrote one.

“Just saying, this half time show was wayyyy better than many half shows on the Super Bowl!!! So much talent! Snoop Dogg, amazing performance!” wrote one.

“Snoop Dogg’s halftime show during the Vikings-Lions game was better than most of the Super Bowl shows over the last 20 years. The NFL could do so much better with the SB shows,” said one.

“Calling it now, the Snoop Dogg Christmas Halftime Show will have more views than the Super Bowl Halftime show. Bookmark it,” added another.

Also read: Watch Snoop Dogg's full halftime performance at Vikings vs Lions Christmas game

How Much Were The Artists Paid For The Christmas NFL Halftime Show?

Under the NFL's streaming agreements and direct contracts with artists, production expenses are fully covered by the league and broadcaster, while artists are paid only the SAG-AFTRA minimum scale. Super Bowl halftime performers receive no additional performance fee beyond this.

Like past NFL holiday halftime shows, Snoop Dogg, Lainey Wilson, HUNTR/X vocalists and Clinton appeared largely for visibility rather than pay. The true financial benefit comes later, as huge audiences typically drive spikes in streaming numbers, music sales and tour demand.