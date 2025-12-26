Watch Snoop Dogg's full halftime performance at Vikings vs Lions Christmas game

Snoop Dogg performed at the Minnesota Vikings vs Detroit Lions halftime show on Thursday, making Christmas Day special for thousands of fans at US Bank Stadium. The rapper was accompanied by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI, and Lainey Wilson. Snoop Dogg performed at the Vikings vs Lions halftime show(Getty Images via AFP)

“And it's Snoop Dogg time,” one fan reacted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Snoop Dogg is the best,” another one added.

How much was Snoop Dogg paid for the halftime performance?

Snoop Dogg’s compensation for the NFL Christmas Game Halftime Show isn’t publicly confirmed, but past precedent offers useful clues. The NFL typically follows a union-scale pay model for halftime performers.

The Christmas Game Halftime Show, however, operates a little differently because it is produced in partnership with Netflix. When the show debuted in 2024, Beyonce headlined the event and, according to reporting from Sports Illustrated, she was paid around $20 million through the Netflix production deal rather than the NFL directly.

So why do major artists agree to perform? The value largely comes from exposure. High-profile halftime appearances often translate into major marketing returns, music sales bumps, and streaming gains. Front Office Sports reported that Usher generated an estimated $52 million in marketing impact from his Super Bowl performance.

Snoop Dogg net worth

Snoop Dogg has a net worth of $160 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Snoop Dogg family details: Who is his wife, Shante Broadus?

Snoop Dogg has been married to his high school sweetheart, Shante Monique Broadus, since June 14, 1997. The couple met at Long Beach Polytechnic High School in the late 1980s and renewed their vows in 2008 after a brief 2004 separation.

Shante, born October 30, 1971, is Snoop's manager and CEO of his branding ventures, including Boss Lady Entertainment. She oversees his cannabis, spirits, gaming, and media deals, and co-launched The Broadus Collection scarves inspired by her daughter Cori's lupus journey.

Together, they have three children:

Cordé Broadus (born 1994): Father to Zion, Elleven, and a son who passed in 2019; involved in film and music.

Cordell Broadus (born 1997): Former footballer turned filmmaker; father to Cordoba, Chateau, and Symphony.

Cori Broadus (born 1999): Singer (as CHOC); lupus survivor; welcomed first child in February 2025.

Snoop also has son Julian Corrie Broadus (born 1998), from a previous relationship with Laurie Helmond.