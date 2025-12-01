Is Bad Bunny still performing at Super Bowl? Charlie Puth announcement fuels cancelation rumors

Charlie Puth is not replacing Bad Bunny as Super Bowl Half Time show headliner.(Reuters and AP Photo) Charlie Puth's announcement caused confusion among some fans, leading to rumors that he was replacing Bad Bunny as the headliner of Super Bowl LX Halftime Show. The NFL announced Sunday that Coco Jones, Charlie Puth, and Brandi Carlile will perform during the 2026 Super Bowl pregame show. Puth will sing the national anthem, Jones will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing," and Carlile will deliver ”America the Beautiful."

“Charlie, Brandi, and Coco are generational talents, and we are honored to have them – alongside our extraordinary deaf performers – on Super Bowl LX’s world stage,” said Desiree Perez, CEO of Roc Nation, in a press release. “This moment embodies the very best of culture, live performance, and our country, perfectly kicking off game day.”

Jon Barker, senior vice president of global event production for the NFL, added, "These artists bring a distinct voice to the moment, helping set the tone for a day that will captivate fans around the world."

Charlie Puth also reacted on X, writing, “I can’t believe I’m saying this… I will be performing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LX.”

Deaf performing artist Fred Beam will sign both the national anthem and “Lift Every Voice and Sing” in American Sign Language, while Julian Ortiz will sign "America the Beautiful."

The pregame performances will air on NBC, Telemundo, and Peacock.

Is Bad Bunny still performing at the Super Bowl?

Charlie Puth's announcement caused confusion among some fans, leading to rumors that he was replacing Bad Bunny as the headliner of the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show.

The speculation resurfaced partly because Bad Bunny’s original announcement in September drew criticism from some Republican figures, due to his past comments about President Donald Trump and immigration policies.

However, Bad Bunny is still the confirmed halftime headliner. Puth, Jones, and Carlile are not replacing him.

Super Bowl 60 will be played at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Feb.8.