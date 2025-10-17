Charlie Puth and wife Brooke reveal they’re expecting first baby in new music video

Charlie Puth is officially stepping into a new chapter: fatherhood. The 33-year-old singer-songwriter revealed on Thursday, October 16, that he and his wife, Brooke Sansone, are expecting their first child together. The announcement came with a signature creative twist: through a scene in the music video for his latest single Changes. Charlie Puth and wife Brooke expecting their first child together.(Instagram/charlieputh)

Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone announce pregnancy

In the video, Puth stands beside Brooke, who is dressed in a cozy red sweater. She gently places her hands on her stomach, while Puth joins her, resting his hands atop hers and smiling down lovingly. The couple then walks off together, symbolizing a new beginning. Charlie shared the video on Instagram and wrote, “There’s been some changes…”

Also read: Charlie Puth, Brooke Sansone celebrate 1st anniversary: ‘I love you, melon’

Hints dropped before the reveal

Fans had already begun speculating after Puth posted a cryptic Instagram message on October 8, where he teased that his new song was the “perfect way” to share with his fans “the most beautiful, colorful part” of his life he was in at the present moment. He added, “You will soon know why…”

The emotional reveal, meanwhile, warmed people’s hearts, and fans flooded the comment section congratulating the Attention singer.

One commenter wrote, “Can’t wait for Puth Jr! Congrats.” Another one excitedly exclaimed, “Baby Puth is on the road!!” A third commenter wrote, “I am going to cry I am so happy for you guys.”

A Puth fan account commented, “Omg we all kinda speculated this! A BIG congratulations, @charlieputh! My favorite married couple are gonna be parents!!!!!! I love this era.”

A love story that keeps growing

Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone, a public relations coordinator, tied the knot on September 7, 2024, in an intimate ceremony at Puth’s family home in Montecito, California. The wedding was confirmed by Puth himself in an Instagram post shared later that month, and he called it “the happiest day of my life”.

Puth told PEOPLE during the interview that he crafted his wedding vows to have a rhyming scheme. He joked, “I thought I felt like Barack Obama reading a speech... until I that moment when I got up there and started crying.”

After the ceremony, Puth posted an emotional video of himself reading his vows, captioned, “Today I stand before you, Brooke, and I can’t help but think today is literally the happiest I’ve ever been in my 32 years of life.” He continued in another post, “I love you Brooke... I always have. I am my very best self with you, and I promise I will love you every day in this life and even more in the next.”

FAQs

Q: How did Charlie Puth announce his baby news?

A: He revealed it in the music video for his new song “Changes,” featuring a tender moment with his wife Brooke.

Q: Who is Charlie Puth’s wife?

A: Brooke Sansone, a public relations coordinator.

Q: When did the couple get married?

A: They tied the knot on September 7, 2024, in Montecito, California.