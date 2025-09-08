Charlie Puth, Brooke Sansone celebrate 1st anniversary: ‘I love you, melon’

Charlie Puth and his wife, Brooke Sansone, just celebrated their first marriage anniversary on September 7. In a heartwarming post on Instagram, Brooke shared a few photos from her wedding with Charlie in Montecito, California. Charlie Puth celebrates 1st wedding anniversary with Brooke Sansone.(Instagram/puthbrooke)

Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone’s first wedding anniversary

“Moments from the day we said ‘I do’… so many amazing memories since, and countless more to come!” Brooke Sansone wrote on Instagram. “Can’t wait for the crazy year ahead. I love you, melon,” she added.

Brooke later uploaded another carousel on Instagram, which Charlie Puth also reshared on his Instagram Stories. Charlie Puth is seen in a light-colored striped shirt next to his wife, Brooke Sansone, who sports a floral-printed dress with a ruffled neckline, in one of the photos. “Staycation,” Brooke, who works as a PR coordinator at Butter and Eggs Interiors, wrote.

“Happy 1st Anniversary, Brooke. I love you so very much,” Charlie Puth wrote on Instagram Stories.

According to People magazine, although the couple first met in their childhood, they started dating in 2022. Charlie and Brooke began their wedding festivities with a rehearsal dinner at the San Ysidro Ranch, where President John F. Kennedy had taken Jackie Kennedy for their honeymoon, as per the outlet.

Puth and Brooke's California wedding

After the couple tied the knot in California last year, the We Don't Talk Anymore hitmaker shared a warm note on Instagram. “I love you, Brooke…I always have, with you, I am my very best,” the singer said.

“Thank you for making me the happiest man alive. It has always been you,” Puth added as he vowed to love Brooke “every day in this life”. Brooke Sansone opened up about her marriage to Charlie Puth in an interview with Vogue. She said that at the time of the wedding vows, she felt like she had “never felt more connected to Charlie”. “It was like time stopped,” Brooke told Vogue.

"Without realizing it, we had both included the same line in our vows: 'It's always been you,” Sansone had added.

FAQs:

When did singer Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone get married?

Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone tied the knot on September 7, 2024.

Do Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone have any children?

No, Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone do not have any children as of now.

What does Brooke Sansone do for a living?

Brooke Sansone works as a PR coordinator at Butter and Eggs Interiors.