Instagram may soon let you play Reels in YouTube-style PiP while multitasking

Instagram users may soon find themselves multitasking more smoothly, as the platform is testing a feature that keeps Reels running in a floating window even when they leave the app. This development comes as part of Meta’s ongoing push to make video content on Instagram more accessible and convenient. Instagram is testing a PiP mode to let users keep Reels playing while multitasking across apps.(Instagram )

Instagram's New PiP Feature on the Horizon

The feature, known as Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode, works much like the option already available on YouTube and other popular video apps. Users can continue watching short or long Reels in a smaller window while sending messages, browsing the internet, or switching to other applications. Reports suggest that a limited group of users has already received pop-ups explaining how the feature works and how it can be activated.

App researcher Radu Oncescu first spotted the update, and TechCrunch later confirmed its testing. The functionality is expected to benefit longer Reels in particular, as viewers can stay engaged without feeling tied to the Instagram app. For creators, this could mean higher watch time, more consistent engagement, and reduced chances of audiences abandoning videos midway.

Turning off PiP is simple. A user only needs to tap the three-dot menu that appears while playing a Reel and disable the toggle named “Picture in Picture.” Instagram head Adam Mosseri had earlier hinted that the company was exploring such an option, noting that users had repeatedly requested PiP support. A wider rollout may take place in the coming weeks if the testing phase proves successful.

Platforms like YouTube and TikTok have long offered PiP support, making Instagram one of the last major apps to adopt it. Many users had questioned the delay, but Meta now seems ready to bridge the gap.

Instagram iPad App Launch

In a related update, Instagram has launched its app for iPad. The new version allows users to watch Reels on larger screens and comes with a dedicated Following tab and refreshed layouts aimed at making navigation simpler. According to Meta, the iPad app was designed to provide an optimised experience that highlights users’ favourite parts of Instagram.