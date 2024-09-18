Charlie Puth ties the knot with Brooke Sansone; here's a sneak peek into her classic chic wedding wardrobe

Grammy-winning artist Charlie Puth tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Brooke Sansone (now Puth) in an intimate wedding ceremony held at the Puth family residence in Montecito, California. The couple started dating in June of 2022 and shortly after, Charlie proposed in September 2023. For the proposal, Charlie flew from Los Angeles to meet Brooke in New York City. He proposed at 11:11 pm, remembers Brooke. “It was just the two of us, sharing Chinese food on the couch in a beautifully intimate moment. Afterwards, we FaceTimed our families to share the news and spent the next few days celebrating in NYC,” she said. Inside Charlie Puth's new wife Brooke Sansone’s classic chic wedding wardrobe

The couple's lives have been interwoven for as long as they can remember. “Our fathers attended elementary school together, and we both grew up in New Jersey,” Brooke recalls to Vogue. “There was always a spark and chemistry between us, but the timing never seemed to work out — until it did. It’s like an invisible string was always there, showing us that timing is everything.”

Brooke's wedding wardrobe

Unlike many celebrity weddings, theirs was much more relaxed and welcoming, filled with thoughtfully curated details. A similar approach was adopted for Brooke's wedding closet — as a veteran fashionista, she styled herself for the entire wedding. “Creating the perfect wardrobe that showcased my personal style was my greatest styling challenge yet — and I couldn’t be more happy with how each look turned out,” said the bride.

Brooke started with a self-sourced vintage 2001 Chanel trench from Happy Isles for the pre-wedding rehearsal dinner at the couple's favourite date spot, San Ysidro Ranch. She paired it with Jil Sander sandals and an Olympia Le Tan Lake Como clutch. After the dinner, guests moved on to welcome drinks on the tennis court at Brooke and Charlie’s home. “It was an amazing cocktail party lit up with string lights and paper lanterns,” Brooke said. “We also had a live embroiderer embroidering trucker hats and desserts being passed out.”

For the main event the next day, Brooke stood out in a custom dress by designer Danielle Frankel, created with the intention to combine elements from all the 30-odd dresses she had tried on previously. The goal was to create a dress that was “classic, but far from basic; feminine, yet with an edge; sculptural, without feeling like a costume”; something that was perfectly her. The process resulted in a delicate yet structured linen organza and satin twill draped gown with hand-painted floral appliqué. She completed the look with Danielle Frankel heels and diamond earrings from Reza.

After the ceremony, guests gathered by the pool patio for a lively cocktail hour featuring a raw bar and a whimsical martini cart that offered espresso, lychee, and dirty martinis. The personalised touch extended to custom cocktail napkins adorned with the bride and groom's handwriting, mirroring the design of their invitations and love letters. For this portion of the evening, Brooke changed into a white, fringed Jil Sander dress, statement piece yet comfortable enough for the dance floor. Charlie’s stylist Dave Thomas helped her source a version with a different neckline and back than the original. Brooke paired the quirky piece with mesh kitten heels from Neous, and Reza pearls.

Lastly, for their after-party, the bride changed into an off-white Prada slip dress with a dainty chain neck and hemline. “I first saw this dress online and immediately made an appointment to try it on,” Brooke said. “There was one dress left in my size at the Prada SoHo store, but when I tried it on, it was all wrinkled, making it hard to get a good read on it. My mom and I decided to think it over and continue shopping. Right after, we visited Treasures of NYC, and as we walked in, Van Morrison’s Brown Eyed Girl was playing — the song I had selected for my father-daughter dance. On our way out, a fortune-telling machine declared that my lucky vintage brand was Prada. It felt like a sign, so my mom and I ran back to Prada and bought the dress.” She paired it with gold Piferi sandals and her mother’s Tiffany & Co. hardware earrings.

“[Looking back,] the weekend feels like a dream,” Brooke said. “We can’t believe it’s all over, but we had the best night ever. We were overjoyed having everyone we know and love in one room. It’s hard to see the areas [of the house] that were once filled with our favourite people sitting empty now, because we truly didn’t want this weekend to end. However, our lives together are just beginning!”

