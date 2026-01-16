Who is Jaxson Dart's girlfriend? 5 things to know about Marissa Ayers

As the quarterback for the New York Giants, Jaxson Dart's personal life is rarely out of teh spotlight. Rumors linking him to Marissa Ayers circulated throughout 2025, drawing attention long before either of them publicly addressed the speculation. In January 2026, Ayers confirmed teh relationship with a PDA-filled Instagram post, captioned, “Rumor has it…@JaxsonDart,” as reported by US Weekly.

5 things to know about Marissa Ayers 1. Ayers has established herself as a model and social media influencer, attracting a substantial following online. She began sharing content on TikTok in 2018 and on Instagram in 2020 and reached more than 2 million followers by January, as per US Weekly.

2. Ayers, originally from Georgia, revealed ina January 2025 TikTok video that her family moved 17 times during her childhood. Her parents divorced when she was in sixth grade, and she has an older sister who is three years her senior and studying to become a therapist.

3. In May 2025, Ayers took on the role of ring card girl for Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian's Most Valuable Promotions. She made her Netflix debut two months later as she appeared at the Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano fight held at Madison Square Garden in July.

4. Ayers is a graduate of the University of Alabama, which made her loyalties lie with the Crimson Tide. Meanwhile, Dart attended the University of Mississippi, a conference rival of Alabama. Ayer's sister pursued her studies at the University of Georgia, as per US Weekly.

5. Ayers was a competitive gymnast during her childhood. She described the sport as “the biggest part of my life growing up” in a 2025 TikTok video. She added, “Not trying to brag, but I was pretty good.” In high school, she transitioned to cheerleading, explaining to her followers that shehad grown “burnt out” from the intense demands of gymnastics training.