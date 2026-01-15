Erika Kirk, Tom Brady dating? Truth behind viral claim as NFL legend addresses ‘personal life’ amid Alix Earle buzz

The viral claim seems to originate from a page called Hoops Crave, who wrote “Tom Brady and Erika Kirk are reportedly dating.”

A recent post has now claimed that Erika Kirk is dating Tom Brady , the NFL legend who was a core part of the New England Patriots. The claim has been further amplified on social media via numerous posts, but these all come from unverified profiles.

Erika Kirk's personal life has been a matter of much discussion since she took over as Turning Point USA CEO after husband Charlie Kirk 's assassination. The 37-year-old widow has since been subjected to a lot of speculation, often baseless, when it comes to her relationships and her past.

The post has over 12 million views, and the claim quickly made its way to Facebook as well.

“Tom Brady has been seen with and is reportedly dating Erika Kirk, per multiple sources on X,” a page mentioned. Another added, “Reports suggest Tom Brady and Erika Kirk may be seeing each other. No official confirmation yet, but online speculation is growing fast as fans react and discussions heat up across social media platforms.”

Fact-check: Are Tom Brady and Erika Kirk dating? Despite the online chatter, there is no indication that Brady, 48, is dating Erika Kirk. The posts all mention that they are ‘reportedly’ dating, but do not link to any actual report to substantiate the claim.

Also Read | Erika Kirk seen in old CIA video? Truth behind viral claim; 'it keeps getting worse' Further, Hoops Crave calls itself a parody account, so the post is most likely satirical and not rooted in any truth. Neither Brady nor Kirk have responded to the wild claims about the two.

However, Brady has opened up about being romantically linked with Alix Earle. The 25-year-old social media personality gained fame with her ‘get ready with me’ TikTok videos. She reportedly spent New Year’s Eve in St. Barth’s with the NFL legend.

Brady, meanwhile, indicated that he was keeping his head in the game. “You know what? I don't have much time for a personal life or much time for myself but I love working and I love my kids.,” he told People in a January 14 interview.

“I like to be busy and try to really stay fulfilled in the things I'm doing, so I'm working on some really cool projects and I'm involved with some great teams of people that are doing some really positive things,” Brady added.

Brady split with Gisele Bündchen in 2022. Brady has two children with her, Benjamin and Vivian, and another child – Jack – with ex Bridget Moynahan.