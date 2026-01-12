Did Erika Kirk lose custody of her kids? Here's the truth behind Anna Paulina Luna's claims

Erika Kirk, the widow of TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk, was the subject of a fresh rumor, thanks to old comments U.S. House Representative Anna Paulina Luna. Erika Kirk, the CEO of Turning Point USA. (Getty Images via AFP)

Luna misspoke at a podcast appearance, saying Erika Kirk "lost her kids." Though she corrected herself, noting that she meant to say that Erika Kirk's lids lost their father, the clip went viral. Claims started circulating, citing Luna, that Erika Kirk has lost custody of her kids.

However, that is not the case. Erika Kirk continued to parent their son and daughter as a single mother, after her husband, Charlie Kirk, was fatally shot in September 2025. Luna also clarified, admitting that she misspoke.

What Anna Paulina Luna Said The source of the claim stems from Anna Paulina Luna's appearance on the PBD podcast with Patrick Bet-David back in October 2025. Luna was discussing the conspiracy theories that have linked Erika Kirk to Charlie Kirk's death, led by former Daily Wire staff, Candace Owens.

Discussing whether Erika Kirk could have any role in Charlie Kirk's death, Luna said: "When I see that, it's like, you're already victimizing the victim, if that makes sense. Because at the end of the day, she did lose her husband, she lost her kids.

"Like, I was just with her at the White House, and she's, you know -- that's anyone -- if that happened to your wife, my husband -- like, it's devastating," she added.

Anna Paulina Luna's Comments Resurface Made in October 2025, Anna Paulina Luna's comments resurfaced on social media in January. As it spread rapidly, Luna reacted to one post, shutting down the rumors that she meant to say that Erika Kirk lost custody of her child.

"To clarify: I meant to say the kids lost their dad* PBD podcast is not edited so it was not changed or taken out," she wrote, reacting to a post.