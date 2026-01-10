Candace Owens drops bombshell claim of Israel's Likud party 'threatening' her, Tucker Carlson; ‘they are murderers’

She added, “These people are murderers. Murderers are threatening me and Tucker Carlson over speech.” Raising questions of the US government, Owens continued “How is this at all acceptable to our government?”.

His comments were reported in an article from Washington Jewish Week, which Owens shared on X and wrote “The Likud party in Israel just named me and Tucker Carlson as enemies that must be fought.”

“We are used to enemies from outside. We fight terror tunnels of Hamas. We fight the ballistic missiles of Iran. But today I look at the West, our greatest ally, and I see a new enemy rising from within,” he said, adding, “I am speaking of a poison being sold to the American people as patriotism. I’m speaking of the intellectual vandalism of Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens.”

Conservative podcaster Candace Owens has claimed that Israel 's Likud party threatened her and Tucker Carlson , the former Fox News talk show host. Owens' claim sprung from Likud lawmaker Dan Illouz's address to the Knesset on Monday.

Illouz responds to Owens Several of Owens' supporters backed her against the statements of the Israeli lawmaker. “Why are Israeli politicians labeling lawful American citizens who exercise their First Amendment rights as enemies of the state of Israel? Since when did American patriotism become 'poison'? Who the hell do these people think they are???,” an angered fan asked.

Meanwhile, Illouz responded to Owens' accusations on X, saying "A quick civics lesson for RealCandaceO: In a democracy, a Member of Parliament speaking is a debate, not "the Party." This is the freedom America gifted the world, though you seem to have forgotten it. We are a democracy, not a communist dictatorship like you seem to prefer."

He added, "I didn’t realize "America First" meant adopting the woke left’s cancel culture to silence anyone you disagree with. You’ve become the mirror image of the radical left: toxic, identity-obsessed, and terrified of dissenting voices. This is a civilizational battle of ideas. As an elected official in a fellow democracy, I will fight your increasingly antisemitic tropes with the only weapons that matter: truth and stronger arguments. Any insinuation of violence is just a desperate silencing tactic—the same one the woke left uses."

“You can keep fighting the Jewish people with all you’ve got; you won’t be the first. We thrived long after the Roman Empire, the Greeks, and the Reich became footnotes in history. We will still be thriving when your YouTube channel is dust and your name is forgotten. Israel stands under America's leadership on the side of freedom. We who appreciate the incredible contributions of America to civilization as a whole will not be silenced. You are a temporary trend; the bond between our nations is eternal,” the lawmaker continued.

While Carlson had far-right activist Nick Fuentes on his show, who is openly antisemitic in some instances, Owens has attacked Israel through her comments as well. In the wake of Charlie Kirk's assassination, the podcaster had hinted at the foreign nation's involvement, without providing any proof to back the claim.