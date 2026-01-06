Tucker Carlson makes bizarre claim as Trump captures Venezuela's Maduro; ‘mad that he doesn’t allow gay marriage'

Conservative talk show host Tucker Carlson has made a bizarre claim amid US operations in Venezuela. Carlson, who was formerly with Fox News claimed that the US action might have been due to Nicolas Maduro's opposition to ‘gay marriage’. Tucker Carlson spoke about possible US motive for its military action in Venezuela.(Reuters)

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife were captured by US forces in Caracas on January 3, and flown to the US on Donald Trump's orders.

A video of Carlson is being circulated widely online where he claims there is a ‘distinct possibility’ that Trump captured Maduro due to his ‘opposition to gay marriage’. Carlson further claims that the US action is aimed at introducing ‘gay marriage to Venezuela’.

Meanwhile, the US has justified its actions alleging that Maduro is involved in narco-terrorist conspiracies against the US. Maduro was indicted after being flown to the US and appeared in court today, where he entered a plea of ‘not guilty’ and described himself as a ‘prisoner of war’.

Carlson's claims are also distinctly different from what Trump has hinted at, when he's spoken about Venezuela having ‘stolen’ US oil.

Reactions to Tucker Carlson's claim

Carlson's claim was met with disbelief from many. “No way he’s actually serious about this,” one person wrote in reply to a video of his speech. Another added, “I’m opposed to the intervention but this is really really dumb.”

Yet another remarked “Not true lol.”

Venezuela's new interim leader, Delcy Rodríguez, has demanded that the US return Maduro, who long denied any involvement in drug trafficking — although late Sunday she also struck a more conciliatory tone in a social media post, inviting collaboration with Trump and “respectful relations” with the US.

Maduro's son and Venezuelan congressman Nicolás Maduro Guerra warned on Monday that his father's capture could set a dangerous precedent globally and demanded that his parents be returned.

“If we normalise the kidnapping of a head of state, no country is safe. Today it's Venezuela. Tomorrow it could be any nation that refuses to submit. This is not a regional problem. It is a direct threat to global political stability,” Maduro Guerra said.

(With agency inputs)